26°
News

Winter heatwave, early spring - the heat is on

Arthur Gorrie
| 28th Jul 2017 10:33 AM
WARMER WEATHER: Queensland is feeling hot, hot, hot.
WARMER WEATHER: Queensland is feeling hot, hot, hot. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

YES, it has been cold.

But the weather gurus say that has just changed.

Hotter than average conditions are the forecast for next week and generally for the next three months, across Gympie region.

Temperatures up to four degrees above predicted and the word is that, despite some chilly minimums this week, winter has generally been unusually warm.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokesman said temperatures for the last few days of July are expected to be well up on the July average of 21.9 degrees, with today heading for a high of 26. A 27-degree Saturday is forecast, with Sunday and Monday maximums at 26 degrees.

The extra warmth comes with likely fire danger because of dry conditions and "few indications of serious rain.”

According to Higgins Storm Chasing, a high pressure system is expected to become planted over southern Queensland with a ridge extending into northern and central Queensland.

And it starts today.

GYMPIE FORECAST

Today: Max 26

Tomorrow: Min 5 Max 27

Sunday: Min 4 Max 26

Monday: Min 8 Max 26

Tuesday: Min 9 Max 27

Wednesday: Min 9 Max 24

Thursday: Min 10 Max 23

Only a speck of rain is considered possible from Wednesday, and even then next to nothing - a 30% chance of 0.4mm

Gympie Times

Topics:  bureau of meteorology forecast gympie weather higgins storm chasing

Widgee madness at Mary St event

Widgee madness at Mary St event

Lynlie Cross shares all the latest news from the good people at Widgee.

Getting us all up to speed on the nbn - a bit late

It has surely put the national blood pressure through the roof

Wicks to ignite Gympie audiences

JOURNEYMAN: Soloist Kieran Wicks will play at the Jockey Club next Saturday.

Travelling songster dropping into Gympie for one show only

Jobs on offer at new-look Gympie supermarket

Store manager Kim Todd.

One Mile School will benefit from special fundraiser

Local Partners

'We wanted the day to feel like a big party'

No stuffy traditions at this wedding

Dad, four children sleeping in shopping centre stairwell

Coast residents are being urged to dig deep to help with the 'little things'.

Coast2Bay Housing Group HELP fund

What's on in Gympie region over the next few days

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community Diary July 28-31

Submissions to soon close on 2017 Heart of Gold

CALLING ALL FILMMAKERS: Heart of Gold Artistic Director Emily Avila encourages filmmakers to get their entries in for this year's international short film festival.

Film makers only have weeks left to submit

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Cartoonist Mitch Cairns wins Archibald Prize

CARTOONIST Mitch Cairns has claimed this year’s Archibald Prize for his portrait of partner and fellow artist Agatha Gothe-Snape.

Princess Diana: How an Aussie's story made her cry

‘A tear rolled down her cheek’ ... Phil Williams tells his story to Princess Diana.

Phil Williams met Princess Diana on his 18th birthday.

Jonathan LaPaglia takes you inside Australian Survivor s2

Jonathan LaPaglia in a scene from season two of Australian Survivor.

Strategy plays key role as castaways seek to make savvy moves.

Bachelor Recap: Matty’s stunning public rejection

Chic.

Last night we saw humiliation at its best

NZ anchor drops F-bomb live on air

Veteran news anchor Eric Young has been caught uttering an expletive.

Veteran NZ newsreader swears on live television

The Block's family home rescue mission

Scott Cam hosts the TV series The Block.

Reno show's new concept proves its biggest challenge to date.

Angelina Jolie 4.0: Is anyone buying this?

Angelina Jolie, master media manipulator, is back.

GREAT OPPORTUNITY - GREAT VALUE !!

27 Berrie Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 Auction

With a realistic reserve this property will tick all the boxes for investors and/or renovators. Located within a 5 minute walk to the Gympie CBD. Close to primary...

no need 2 look any further than this 1!

15 Hidden Place, Curra 4570

4 2 2 $349,000!

This modern stylish home with lovely country outlook is all about rest and relaxation. Close to Gympie, close to nature, close to perfect, it really does not get...

you will want 2 build here!

65 Peppertree Rise, Tamaree 4570

Residential Land 0 0 3 $225,000!

Great position! Great outlook! Great price! Great big powered shed as well! Now all you need to do is build yourself a GREAT new home! Owners are reluctantly...

want 2 invest, check this 1 out!

530 Curra Estate Road, Curra 4570

3 1 2 $279,000!

Plan your escape 2 the good life! Yes that is right! The good life is within your grasp here in Curra. This level 2.5 acre block with a tidy 3 bedroom house is...

POTENTIAL, POTENTIAL, POTENTIAL

138 North Deep Creek Road, North Deep Creek 4570

House 5 2 3 $450,000

Potential, that is what this property has. It has the potential to subdivide (STCA), potential to renovate and potential to come up a treat. Located just a short 6...

RARE OPPORTUNITY IN THE CHATSWORTH AREA

Lot 50 Fishermans Pocket Road, Chatsworth 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $375,000

We have the pleasure to offer this beautiful 16.23ha (approx. 40acres) property to the market. Located in the Chatsworth area it is only approx. 9km drive to Mary...

OWNER SAYS SELL!

208 Nash Road, Tamaree 4570

House 5 2 4 $450,000

Wow, wow, wow! What doesn't this property have to offer? Located just minutes to town you can discover this one of a kind property. Positioned on peaceful and...

OPPORTUNITIES ABOUND HERE!

384 Lawson Road, Long Flat 4570

House 4 2 4 $1,149,000

Productive grazing land, perfect for cattle or horses with a high carrying capacity. The acreage includes improved pastures and irrigation. The 123.45 acres is...

tree change 2 move 2!

123 Kirsten Drive, Curra 4570

3 1 3 $300,000!

The minute you arrive at this property it just feels like home. Neat and tidy, comfy and cosy, on really lovely private 5 parklike bush acres. If it is time to...

VIEWS, PRIVACY, PEACE &amp; QUIET

67 Hetheringtons Road, Gunalda 4570

House 3 2 9 $309,000

Located on a peaceful 15.49 aces (6.27ha) is this very private property. The spacious 3 bedroom home has plenty of room with an air conditioned open plan, kitchen...

What your money can buy: Mackay versus Brisbane in the property market

More people are testing the property market in Mackay.

There is certainly some value in the market

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

How one man made more than $20m in a land deal

Varsity Lakes

Sale, with GST added, shows as a $26.4 million transaction

Open for inspection homes 27 July - 2 August

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.