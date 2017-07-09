Winter brings no chill to Gympie's tourism

WINTER MAGIC: Tourists have been lapping up the region's activities this school holiday period, including feeding dolphins at Tin Can Bay.

ITS reputation may be cold but winter has been hot for the region's tourism, with some in the industry calling it the best in years.

Tin Can Bay's Debra Hall said the dolphins were hugely popular these holidays and the town's caravan parks had often been bursting at the seams to accommodate visitors.

"We've been very constant here,” the Kingfisher Caravan Park co-owner said.

"We've been very full every night.”

On several occasions Ms Hall said they unfortunately had to decline people seeking extended bookings as they were already full.

Overall she said it was a great result for everyone around the town.

"I think all the businesses did well,” she said.

"We've been very happy.”

Rainbow Beach Tourist Centre owner Maureen Mitchell agreed.

WANT UPDATES ON COOLOOLA COAST NEWS? Follow the topic here

"It's busier than we've seen it the last few years,” Mrs Mitchell said, adding while Rainbow might be known for its sand, that was not the main attraction over the past fortnight.

"They've been keen to do tours out and about rather than come and go to the beach.”

And many of those visitors were local, rather than international, tourists, all taking advantage of the sunny skies.

In fact, Mrs Mitchell said they set their success by it.

"As long as the weather is good, we're doing good,” she said.

Borumba Deer Park manager Steve Barben agreed, saying that until yesterday the weather had been a boon for the holiday break.

Usually the quietest of the holiday periods, Mr Barben said this year's season had been "pretty good”, with many heading into the Mary Valley to enjoy a spot of fishing or even just relaxing.

The response from guests had been overwhelmingly positive.

"They loved it, had a great time,” he said.

While business had kept him from spending too much time talking to other parks in the region, Mr Barben said they had all reported similar results over the break.