25°
News

Winter bites: Temps to hit zero as 'severe frost' looms

Benedict Brook | 29th Jun 2017 8:52 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RUG up Australia - it's about to get chilly. Meteorologists are predicting "extreme winter weather" and bitterly cold temperatures this weekend.

Showers, hail, thunderstorms and deep snow could strike parts of Tasmania, Victoria and South Australia.
 

Sky News weather frost forecast for Saturday morning shows ‘severe’ frost across much of the south east.
Sky News weather frost forecast for Saturday morning shows ‘severe’ frost across much of the south east.

Canberrans should brace themselves for a snap even colder than usual and "unbelievably severe frost" will work its way across much of inland NSW and even up to Queensland.

Parts of Queensland's south west will hit freezing, with Roma's minimum 0 degrees on Saturday. St George too could be icy, with temperatures expected to fall to 2 degrees.

HOW COLD?

A glimpse of your coldest day of the next week
 

QLD

Brisbane: 8°C on Sun

Bundaberg: 11°C on Sat

Gladstone 13°C on Sat

Gympie: 6°C on Mon

Hamilton Is: 19°C on Sat

Hervey Bay: 11°C on Wed

Mackay 13°C on Sat

Maroochydore: 11°C on Sun

Maryborough: 9°C on Mon

Oakey: 1°C on Sat

Rockhampton 12°C on Sat

Roma: 0 °C on Saturday (and 1 °C on Wednesday)

St George: 2°C on Sat

Toowoomba: 5°C on Sat

Warwick: 0°C on Sun (1°C on Sat and Wed)

 

NSW

Byron Bay: 11°C on Sat

Coffs Harbour: 8°C on Sat

Grafton: 6°C on Sat

Lismore: 7°C on Sat

Tweed: 13°C on Sat

 

The warning comes as a series of cold fronts sweep across the Great Australian Bight towards the country's south east.

"Extreme winter weather is heading towards southern Australia later this week," Sky News Weather meteorologist Tom Saunders said on Wednesday.

"A cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms to South Australia [on Wednesday]. That front will weaken as it moves further east but another front is hot on his heels [on Thursday] and that will bring a blast of cold polar air to Tasmania and southern Victoria."

This will drop temperatures and lead to snow to around the 300m elevation mark by Thursday with Tasmania's western highlands receiving a solid 20cm of snow.

 

Winter is coming to Roma.
Winter is coming to Roma. Tom Gillespie

Light snow could even fall over the higher suburbs of Hobart on Thursday night.

Overnight lows in Hobart will sink like a stone from just 5C on Thursday morning to just 1C on Saturday. Even the highs will only get to around 10C. On Mount Wellington, which overlooks the city, you'll be lucky to get above 1C at all on Thursday.

But the snow is not likely to make it as far north as the places that really need it - the mainland ski resorts.

"The Alps will again miss out on a big snowfall with only a few centimetres for most resorts," said Mr Saunders noting that, 2015 aside, it was shaping up to be one of the worst starts to the winter season on record in the resorts.

"The natural snow depth is currently below 10cm even on the higher ... when the average snow depth in late June is closer to about 60cm."
 

There is a risk of snowfall, probably in Tasmania though. :(
There is a risk of snowfall, probably in Tasmania though. :( Alex Nolan

But while the snow might be sparse, the frost will be fulsome and widespread across Tasmania, inland Victoria and NSW from Friday night onwards.

"There will be unbelievably widespread frost on Saturday morning, we haven't seen in that widespread for a couple of years."

The cause is a high pressure system following the cold front that will strike across the south east from Friday leading to "bitterly cold" overnight temperatures through the weekend.

"Canberra is currently predicted to have a low of -5C on Saturday morning then -6C on Sunday morning. Anything below -5.5C would be Canberra's coldest temperature in two years," said Mr Saunders.

If in Bendigo, as forecast, it gets down to -2C on Saturday morning, that would be the coldest night in two years.

"A low of 6C in Sydney on Sunday morning and Melbourne's 3C on Saturday would both be the coldest in 12 months," he said.


THE WEEKEND ACROSS THE COUNTRY

The clear skies associated with high pressure systems are helping lower temperatures. On the way to weekend, Melbourne will reach a still chilly 14C while Sydney will only be little warmer.

Adelaide will sink to around 4C over the next few days with highs of 15C.

By contrast, Brisbane will be a positively balmy 25C on Thursday with a low of 15C. The weekend will be a bit colder but still above 20C and mostly sunny. Townsville will see lows of 17C, with the mercury hitting a glorious 26C on Sunday.

Perth will see sun and 19C on Thursday and Friday, possibly getting above 20C on the weekend with showers increasing. It will be duvet weather at night in Western Australia's capital, however, getting down to 4C on Thursday and Sunday morning.

Mostly sunny in Darwin, lows of 20C and highs of 31C.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks weather

UPDATE: Arson feared in primary school building blaze

UPDATE: Arson feared in primary school building blaze

A SCHOOL building has been damaged and police have declared a crime scene after a fire last night.

Controversial legal policy left for further debate

Under the controversial policy currently proposed, the mayor and CEO would have final say on all applications for council funding for legal action, including against third parties.

Motion passed to let matter of funding lie on the table.

Smerdon rejects budget, says services have taken beating

Bonnick Road Dump site.

Smerdon votes against budget,

This could be our last low rate rise, councillor warns

Cr Mark McDonald seeks to make a point at yesterday's budget meeting.

At some point it may go over CPI

Local Partners

I wanted to do something unique: Gympie man's beautiful proposal

A heartfelt message in the paper came off without a hitch

Vital Queensland service needs your help

THEY help 40,000 people by providing more than 140 services.

More than 250 entries leaves competition tight at Festival

TOUGH CHOICE: Nameer Davis will have the challenge of judging 260 works of art.

Increased entries at this year's Mary Valley art festival.

If you see smoke on the Cooloola Coast, don't panic

Rockhampton fires

Burn-off planned for Cooloola Recreationa Area

Specialists to speak in Gympie at free horse seminar

Dr Nerida Richards.

The seminars are free but limited seats are available.

Aly defends support for Richmond player banned for striking

The Project Host Waleed Aly defends character reference for suspended Richmond player Bachar Houli

No filter on talk in everyday Aussie workplaces

Hairdressers Nikki and Kathy star in Common Sense, the new TV series from the makers of Gogglebox.

Common Sense is like eavesdropping on water-cooler talk.

What's on the big screen this week

Jason Mantzoukas, Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler in a scene from The House.

WILL Ferrell and Amy Poehler play two naughty parents in The House.

Cleverman in a battle for survival

Hunter Page-Lochard stars in season two of the TV series Cleverman.

Will Koen become the hero everyone needs him to be in season two?

Game of Thrones: Crucial details you probably forgot

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 of Game of Thrones.

There are some crucial story points to remember before season seven.

Mariah Carey: 'I don't know where the motherf---er is'

Mariah Carey interviewed on Israeli television

'He’s somewhere doing something'

Pregnant Serena Williams nude on cover of Vanity Fair

"My heart dropped. Like literally it dropped,”

never 2 late 2 make your move!

65 Arborten Road, Glenwood 4570

3 2 4 $268,000!

Looking for just a really lovely, neat and tidy home in the country? Somewhere to retreat to from the big city lights and grow your own veggies and have a chook or...

B the King of 2 Queen!

2 Queen Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 3 $349,000!

Get in Quick! This flawlessly renovated 4 bedroom Classic Post War home, situated on a huge 1012m2 corner block in town is now available 2 make your own! Fall in...

LET&#39;S TAKE A STEP BACK IN TIME

46 Barter Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 Auction

This home forms part of Gympie's Heritage with the one family owning the home since 1919 and the original owner being a former Mayor of Gympie as well as a long...

PRODUCTIVE FARM WITH EXECUTIVE STYLE HOME

86 Sexton Road, Sexton 4570

House 4 2 5 Genuine Offers...

Offered for sale is this approx 314.47 (127.265ha) acre property with a large executive style 3 bedroom home. Situated just 20 minutes drive to Gympie...

you will want 2 know whats up there!

292 Arborten Road, Glenwood 4570

3 1 4 $245,000!

Ever come up to a driveway and think to yourself, I wonder whats up there? What if we told you it was just the most perfect really private, somewhat different...

IDEAL POSITION - LIFESTYLE ACREAGE

45 Erins Knob Road, Neerdie 4570

House 4 3 6 $499,000

Would you like to live half way between Gympie and Tin Can Bay on acreage in an immaculately presented home? This property is approximately 23 acres and will...

IDEAL INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY!

4 Eagle Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $235,000

This home offers 3 roomy bedrooms on a large 850m2 block. Tucked away at the end of a cul-de-sac, but still only a few minutes' walk to the CBD, this home would be...

PRIME PIE CREEK PROPERTY

45 Samantha Drive, Pie Creek 4570

House 3 1 3 $440,000

This quality lowset Besser block home has a large front verandah (entertainment area) plus a rear full length verandah. The home has 3 bedrooms, large lounge room...

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT PROPERTY

70 Old Traveston Road, Traveston 4570

4 2 5 Auction

Opportunity is running out to secure this affordable approx. 30 acre property in the exciting Traveston/Mary Valley Region. Enjoy this outstanding and unique...

MAKE NO MISTAKES - CALL NOW!

190 Lynne Drive, Curra 4570

3 2 2 Auction

Elevated Flood Free Location * 1Ha near-level landscaped allotment with fenced horse paddock * 1800mm high feature timber fence in front yard, lock-up gates *...

Housing pain as one in five Gladstone homes empty

DEPRESSING DATA: Census data has revealed Gladstone vacancies are on a rise.

Census data reveals number of unoccupied homes.

Agent judged among the world's best

Century 21 on Duporth principal Damien Said with team members Ryan Tomlinson, Jamie Smith, Kristie Cannon, Andrew Richardson and Sarah Beckman at the Maroochydore office.

Sunshine Coast real estate agent named in world-wide group's top 25

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Gateway opens to $3b Coast mega estate

VISION: An artist's impression of the Palmview development 'Harmony' and its linear park.

New road provides link from the past to the future

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!