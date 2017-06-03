23°
Winter: 10 things to see and do when the temperature drops

Jacob Carson | 3rd Jun 2017 11:07 AM
RUGGED UP: Store owners rally together to promote Winter Trees on Mary St.
RUGGED UP: Store owners rally together to promote Winter Trees on Mary St. Renee Albrecht

THE mornings are a bit brisk, but wintertime in Gympie brings with it some of the biggest and hottest events of the year.

1: The Gympie

Music Muster

When: August 24-27

Where: Amamoor State Forest

You'll have to wait until winter's nearly finished, but the biggest party of the year will chase the cold away with the iconic Gympie Music Muster roaring into town once again.

2: World of Darkness Craft Beer Tasting

When: June 24-25

Where: Gunabul Homestead

You can picture it now: Cold nights, warm fires and a fine glass of imperial stout in your hand.

The World of Darkness tasting event promises to bring something never before seen (or savoured) in Gympie.

3: Heart of Gold Winter Fundraising Screening

When: June 16, 6pm

Where: Gympie Civic Centre

With the 2017 festival kicking off at the end of the year, savour some of last year's best pictures with this special event. Tickets $20

4: Mary Valley

Art Festival

When: June 29-July 2

Where: Imbil, Mary Valley

Since 2000, the Mary Valley Art Festival promises a weekend full of art, music, food and entertainment for the whole family. With workshops and demonstrations throughout the weekend, it's not to be missed.

5: Wishlist Jazz

and Wine Festival

When: Saturday, August 5

Where: Gunabul Homestead

Raising vital funds for the needs of Gympie Hospital, expect an afternoon of music, food and wine. Tickets start at $50

6: Winter

Trees on Mary

When: July 19

Where: Mary St, Gympie

Our main street will come alive, with lights, decorations, shopping and fun for young and old.

7: Mary Valley Country Show

When: August 19

Where: Imbil Showgrounds

Established in 1919, the Mary Valley Country Show brings together the rich history of the region and plenty of modern attractions.

8: Winter Racing

When: June 24, August 19

Where: Gympie Turf Club

The first two races of the Three-Cup Trainer's challenge will bring the turf club alive with top racing action.

They're two of the biggest race dates on the calendar and aren't to be missed.

9: Little Kids Day Out

When: July 22

Where: Gympie Civic Centre

A free community event for Gympie's youngest locals.

A day full of entertainment, fun and information for parents.

10: Cloudland

When: Tonight, 4pm-8pm

Where: Nash St car park

Gympie's first rooftop cocktail event, raising funds for the Bone Museum project. Tickets are $50 and available online from Eventbrite.

