Winter: 10 things to see and do when the temperature drops

THE mornings are a bit brisk, but wintertime in Gympie brings with it some of the biggest and hottest events of the year.
1: The Gympie
Music Muster
When: August 24-27
Where: Amamoor State Forest
You'll have to wait until winter's nearly finished, but the biggest party of the year will chase the cold away with the iconic Gympie Music Muster roaring into town once again.
2: World of Darkness Craft Beer Tasting
When: June 24-25
Where: Gunabul Homestead
You can picture it now: Cold nights, warm fires and a fine glass of imperial stout in your hand.
The World of Darkness tasting event promises to bring something never before seen (or savoured) in Gympie.
3: Heart of Gold Winter Fundraising Screening
When: June 16, 6pm
Where: Gympie Civic Centre
With the 2017 festival kicking off at the end of the year, savour some of last year's best pictures with this special event. Tickets $20
4: Mary Valley
Art Festival
When: June 29-July 2
Where: Imbil, Mary Valley
Since 2000, the Mary Valley Art Festival promises a weekend full of art, music, food and entertainment for the whole family. With workshops and demonstrations throughout the weekend, it's not to be missed.
5: Wishlist Jazz
and Wine Festival
When: Saturday, August 5
Where: Gunabul Homestead
Raising vital funds for the needs of Gympie Hospital, expect an afternoon of music, food and wine. Tickets start at $50
6: Winter
Trees on Mary
When: July 19
Where: Mary St, Gympie
Our main street will come alive, with lights, decorations, shopping and fun for young and old.
7: Mary Valley Country Show
When: August 19
Where: Imbil Showgrounds
Established in 1919, the Mary Valley Country Show brings together the rich history of the region and plenty of modern attractions.
8: Winter Racing
When: June 24, August 19
Where: Gympie Turf Club
The first two races of the Three-Cup Trainer's challenge will bring the turf club alive with top racing action.
They're two of the biggest race dates on the calendar and aren't to be missed.
9: Little Kids Day Out
When: July 22
Where: Gympie Civic Centre
A free community event for Gympie's youngest locals.
A day full of entertainment, fun and information for parents.
10: Cloudland
When: Tonight, 4pm-8pm
Where: Nash St car park
Gympie's first rooftop cocktail event, raising funds for the Bone Museum project. Tickets are $50 and available online from Eventbrite.