Winning combination for Gympie Gladiators against Sunny Coast Fire

FOOTBALL: The battle is on for the Gympie United Gladiators who host the Sunshine Coast FC Fire on Saturday.

It will be a good test for the home side to play against the semi-professional team.

With about six training sessions under the belt for the Gladiators, premier men coach Kyle Nix said he was excited to see how the boys would go.

“The training we have done we are trying to get a mixture of touches and base fitness,” he said.

“The game result does not matter but it is just to get the players some minutes against lads in the higher competition.

Gympie Gladiators 2019 - Kyle Nix coach/player.

“Some of our players have the ability to play at the level of the Fire, so it will be a good test for the lads.”

Despite missing a few players for Saturday’s match there has been a decent numbers at training.

“There has been good numbers with lads that did not play last year are keen this year,” Nix said.

“The Sunny Coast competition is more serious now than past seasons, it is pretty competitive.”

Gympie Gladiators #8 Liam Watson

This season will be Nix’s third year coaching the premier men and the side has been building towards a big season.

Last year was a competitive season by the Gladiators who finished close to the top four and hopefully they can capitalise this season.

“We have been building towards this year but the lads have to feel that themselves,” he said.

“We have to start well with lads turning up to training and when you get into games they have to go out on the pitch and do it.

Adam Cross

“I am more relaxed this year to the last couple because we know what we have to do.

“There are a lot of players coming back and I do not need to keep saying the same thing,” he said.

A good talent pool, Nix has a good problem - choosing 11 from about 39 players.

“This is what, as a club, we have wanted but it needs to keep happening,” he said.

“It is a good problem as a coach because you have a pool to choose from.

“You have a few senior players and they are there for the younger lads to learn from. What the club then has is younger lads coming through to stay and be apart of something in the upcoming years.”

Premier reserves v Fire under-20s 4pm and premier men v fire at 6pm at Gympie United Football Club field 1. The bar will be open and there will be cheeseburgers and soft drinks available from the canteen.