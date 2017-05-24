Winners from the poultry section at the Gympie Show

POULTRY
Champion Bird Of The Show: David Simons, bantam ancona.
Reserve Champion Bird Of Show: Dwayne Shute, standard old English game.
Champion Softfeather Standard Bird Of Show: Steve Abbey, ancona hen.
Reserve Champion Softfeather Standard: Sutton family, langshan.
Champion Hardfeather Standard Bird Of Show: Dwayne Shute, standard old English game.
Reserve Champion Hardfeather Standard: Chris Plowman, old English game.
Champion Softfeather Bantam Of Show: David Simons, bantam ancona.
Reserve Champion Softfeather Bantam: Sutton family, white wyandotte.
Champion Hardfeather Bantam Of Show: Barry Franklin, wheaten old English game.
Reserve Champion Hardfeather Bantam: Matt Dunn, modern game.
Champion Waterfowl Of Show: Tony Brady.
Champion Pair Exhibition Overall: Sutton family, pair white wyandottes.
Champion Pair Of Females Overall: Sutton family, pair langshan females.
Champion Junior Bird Of The Show: Xavier Morrison, bantam hardfeather.
Reserve Champion Junior Bird Of The Show: Heath Backhouse, bantam softfeather.