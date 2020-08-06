Winners crowned in Gympie’s $13k national art awards

Artist Ken Munsie won the $3000 Du Rietz Art Award's 3D Award for his piece, Library of the Orient. Picture: Ken Munsie Facebook

THE winners of Gympie Regional Gallery’s annual art competition, the Du Rietz Art Awards have been announced during a livestream on the galleries Facebook page.

170 artworks were recieved from artists around Australia, and the winners shared in more than $13,000 in prizes over eight awards.

Taking out the 2D Award, valued at $6000 was Marjan Bakhtiarikish, with her entry titled Hope.

Hope, by artist Marjan Bakhtiarikish

Sunshine Coast artist Ken Musie won the major 3D Award, valued at $3000, for his piece, Library of the Orient.

The Bendigo Bank Locals Award valued at $3000 was awarded to local artist Miriam Innes for her work titled Where were you when…

Ken Munsie’s piece Library of the Orient.

The Roy Skinner Works on Paper Award, sponsored by Anne Skinner, went to Kenneth Inwood for his work titled The Pocket Book and The Bryan Moore Memorial Ceramic Award went to Paula Bowie for her work titled Afterlife.

The Locals Encouragement Award went to Ian Gunn for his work titled Silenced.

Ian Gunn won the Locals Encouragement Award for his piece titled Silenced.

The Ceramic Encouragement Award went to Carol Forster for her work titled Gumnut Story, and four sub-awards were also handed out, valued at $1645.

The Du Rietz Art Awards exhibition will be on show at the gallery in Nash Street until Saturday, September 5.