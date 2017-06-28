Winners and losers in 2017/18 budget

Mayor: 'responsible' budget for Gympie region: Mayor Mick Curran discusses the 2017/18 budget adopted by the council today.

RURAL roads in the Gympie region are about to get a huge injection of care and attention.

Mayor Mick Curran has delivered on his promise to focus on better maintenance of dirt roads, allocating an extra $600,000 from the budget over the next 12 months., though at least one councillor thought it was still not enough.

However, while many residents will welcome the boost, they're less likely to be pleased with the rate rises, albeit 2.1% in line with CPI, and dump fees in the $96.5 million budget adopted by the Gympie Regional Council yesterday.

While $1 million will be spent maintaining rural road surfaces, residents will also be asked to pay $5.40 every time they go to the dump, unless they are only depositing recyclables, in which case it will be free.

To offset the gate entry fee, kerbside collection fees will drop by about $20.

Mayor Mick Curran said in tabling the budget it was one which emphasised the "traditional role” of councils in terms of roads, rates and rubbish.

"Council's role is about creating a future for its residents, and this budget... achieves this,” he said.

Including a $44.5 million capital works program, the budget also continues the 10% rates discount for paying on time and a pensioner rebate of $160. Along with the investment in road and infrastructure, footpaths and cycle ways in the region were also given a boost.

A total of $867,000 had been allocated for these improvements, including the construction of a new pathway on Power Rd (along the section from Mary Valley Rd to Smerdon Rd).

In recreational spending, $8.4 million will be spent on parks and community facilities. A line was also cast for the Tin Can Bay Jetty with $150,000 allocated to help secured the necessary approvals.

The council voted 7-2 to adopt the budget, with Crs Glen Hartwig and Hilary Smerdon voting against it.

Cr Hartwig said he thought the council was still falling short on its commitment to rural roads, spending on average about $900 per km, per year.

He said he was concerned maintenance costs on major projects were also placing a larger burden on the council's ability to deliver on core responsibilities.

"My concern is we've set up a blueprint and a framework for greater expenditure which is beyond our means, I'd love to drive a Porsche 911, but I can't afford the upfront costs and I can't afford the maintenance. I feel this budget is heading us in that direction.”

Residents will feel 'ripped off', Cr Smerdon says

PEOPLE would feel "ripped off” by the latest changes to Gympie's dumps, Cr Hilary Smerdon said today.

Voting against the council budget, Cr Smerdon said after the meeting that services had already taken a beating before the introduction of gate fees.

"As it stands now we have reduced services, we've closed dumps, we've reduced hours on the ones that still are open,” he said, adding the region's unique nature needed to be considered.

"Gympie is a different culture. We're not the richest people in the world. We expect value for money, we pay our rates, we pay our management fees and as far as I'm concerned people are going to say 'we're getting ripped off'.”

He said illegal dumping would increase under the changes, ultimately costing the council "more than what we are going to make”.