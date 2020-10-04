WINNER: Sausage kings scoop up Gympie’s best butcher prize

THERE were a lot of deserving contenders competing for the people’s choice best butcher of the Gympie region, but there could only be one winner.

That winner was comprehensive in the end, with long time local favourite Shaw’s Meats scooping up the prize with 38 per cent of the final vote in a poll run by The Gympie Times.

McIntosh Meats on the Southside came in second on 15 per cent, and the Gympie Meat Hall claimed the last podium finish on 14 per cent.

Shaws Meats Gympie Len Shaw.

Neal’s Family Meats and the Tin Can Bay family butchery were the other two vendors to reach a double-digit percentage.

It’s hardly the first accolade for Shaw’s, with the family owned and operated business claiming a bevy of awards at the Sunshine Coast regional Sausage King & Best Butchers Burger Competition in 2018.

Co-owner Len Shaw said he was “speechless” after hearing such glowing feedback from the community.

“We’ve been doing it for nearly 20 years now, and now we’re serving the kids of the people we were serving originally, so it’s passed through,” Mr Shaw said.

“It’s always about the brilliant product. We’ve also been really lucky and haven’t had major staff turnover, we’ve got people who have been with us for five, eight, ten years now.

“Having lovely people working for you is a big help. We’re family based, we’ve got nieces and nephews, my sister, my wife. It’s a real family affair.”

Mr Shaw and his wife Bev will celebrate their 20-year milestone as owners of the business next April.