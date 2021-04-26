WINNER REVEALED: ‘Cheeky’ Gympie toddler feeling the love
Gympie region parents took no time nominating their little ones for the not-so-serious “Most adorable girl toddler” competition, but it was an “extremely cheeky” two-year-old from The Palms who got the most love this time around.
FINAL RESULTS: Gympie’s most adorable girl for 2021
Lacey Monk, nominated by her mother Jessie Gilliland, was the runaway winner according to the people’s choice vote, coming in first place with 20 per cent.
Natasha (nominated by Ashley Jade Leis) was second with 13 per cent of the vote, while Charlotte (nominated by Holly Whitley) and Kalyliah (nominated by Hannah Clarke) tied for third place with 8 per cent.
Ms Gilliland described Lacey as an equally happy and cheeky personality.
“She is very happy and extremely cheeky. She’s got a massive attitude. If you ask my mum that’s from me,” Ms Gilliland said.
“She loves being outside and she loves dinosaurs.
“I guess I have a reason to be biased now.
“I just thought I’d chuck her in and see how it goes. Thanks everyone for the votes and the love.
“Her Nanna was saying there was no doubt she was the cutest.”