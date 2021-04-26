WINNER REVEALED: ‘Cheeky’ Gympie toddler feeling the love

We're looking to crown the Gold City's most adorable boy and girl of the year, according - as always -to a people's choice vote. This week, it was the girls' time to shine.

Gympie region parents took no time nominating their little ones for the not-so-serious “Most adorable girl toddler” competition, but it was an “extremely cheeky” two-year-old from The Palms who got the most love this time around.

FINAL RESULTS: Gympie’s most adorable girl for 2021

Gympie's most adorable girl search 2021: Lacey Monk, nominated by Jessie Gilliland.

Lacey Monk, nominated by her mother Jessie Gilliland, was the runaway winner according to the people’s choice vote, coming in first place with 20 per cent.

Gympie's most adorable girl search 2021: Natasha, nominated by Ashley Jade Leis.

Natasha (nominated by Ashley Jade Leis) was second with 13 per cent of the vote, while Charlotte (nominated by Holly Whitley) and Kalyliah (nominated by Hannah Clarke) tied for third place with 8 per cent.

Ms Gilliland described Lacey as an equally happy and cheeky personality.

Gympie's most adorable girl search 2021: Charlotte, nominated by Holly Whitley.

“She is very happy and extremely cheeky. She’s got a massive attitude. If you ask my mum that’s from me,” Ms Gilliland said.

Gympie's most adorable girl search 2021: Kalyliah, nominated by Hannah Clarke.

“She loves being outside and she loves dinosaurs.

“I guess I have a reason to be biased now.

“I just thought I’d chuck her in and see how it goes. Thanks everyone for the votes and the love.

“Her Nanna was saying there was no doubt she was the cutest.”