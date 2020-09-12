WINNER: One Gympie gym wins nailbiting people’s choice race

Gympie has some brilliant gyms run by brilliant people – but who came out on top according to readers?

Reader poll VOTE: 8 finalists in search for Gympie's Best Gym This poll ended on 11 September 2020. Current Results Gympie City Gym 22% CrossFit Release 11% The Full Body Movement 14% F45 Training Gympie 17% Cooloola Fitness Centre 17% Genesis Health and Fitness Gympie 5% Curves Gympie 2% Snap Fitness Gympie 8%

GYMPIE City Gym have capped off their 20th birthday celebrations in the best way possible - by being voted Gympie's favourite gym according to Gympie Times readers.

In a neck-and-neck race to the finish line that perfectly illustrated the region's wealth of top-quality fitness centres, GCG came out on top with 22 per cent of the votes.

F45 Training Gympie (17 per cent), Cooloola Fitness Centre (17 per cent) and The Real Body Movement (14 per cent) rounded out the top four.

GCG owner Julie Rimmington said she was "absolutely stoked" by the news.

"We have got the most awesome clients in there, they're just a friendly mob and they all stick together and it's a pleasure to be there," Ms Rimmington said.

"Our main focus is to make sure everybody feels welcome and comfortable when they walk through the door, and there's no judgment.

"Thankyou very much to our voters, we really do appreciate the support. It's a real family vibe for us."

Like gyms all over the place, GCG faced some tough challenges when tough COVID-19 restrictions set in earlier this year.

But the 12-strong GCG team rode the bumps and found ways around the pandemic, on top of making time to upgrade their facilities while their loyal clients had to work out from home.

"We had training outside when we were allowed to do that, and we did a lot of infrastructure changes inside to accommodate," Ms Rimmington said.

"We've always been fairly conscientious about hygiene and we always had the cleaning stations in there from the day the gym opened, but we added extra hand stations, touchless flushing system, touchless doorways. We did a lot of that when we closed down.

"We also did free online classes to the whole community to increase morale a little bit, because everyone was a bit down during COVID. We hired out a lot of our equipment over that time."

Visit Gympie City Gym on Facebook, call the gym on 5483 6444 or pop in at 15 Wickham St to join the GCG community.