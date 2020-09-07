WINNER: Gympie’s most stylish trendsetter revealed

The top three finalists in our Gympie trendsetter poll Ellysa Ried, Alisha Newman and Melissa Walker Horn.

FOR 12 years Alisha Newman has been making others look and feel their best, as the owner of Envy Hair Design and Spa, but this week she was voted the most stylish trendsetter in Gympie.

Mrs Newman has been crowned the winner of The Gympie Times’ top trendsetter poll with 15 per cent of the final vote.

Close behind was Ellysa Reid, with 14 per cent, and in third was Gympie blogger Melissa Walker Horn with 12 per cent.

Alisha Newman opened her salon in Gympie in 2008.

Mrs Newman said she was a bit embarrassed but “very flattered” that people chose to vote for her.

She shared some of her favourite fashion and beauty tips, learned from 18 years in the hair and beauty industry.

“Know your shape, know your own personal style, accessorise and wear what makes you happy,” she said.

“I wear a lot of black and I like shopping.

“Just like fashion our hair trends change seasonally and it’s important to freshen your look often to stay current.

“It could be as simple as going from wearing straight hair to full-bodied curls or changing your tone from that ashy blonde to a warm ‘lived in’ blonde look.

“The changes can often be subtle and as we all know, tend to be inspired from past looks.”

Mrs Newman opened Envy Hair Design and Spa in 2008, and relocated in 2014, expanding the salon and spa treatments, and now she also helps teach courses at TAFE.