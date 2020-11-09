WINNER: Gympie’s favourite teacher ‘absolutely amazing’

There were a whopping 34 nominees for the crown of Gympie's Best Teacher, including these six champions of local education.

IT WAS a tight race to the finish line and a fantastic turnout of voters, but Gympie South State School’s “Mrs A” has prevailed to enjoy the title of Gympie’s favourite teacher.

Mrs A polled 11 per cent of the final vote, followed closely by James Nash State High School’s Torren Brennan (9 per cent) and Tony Finney of Cooloola Christian College (7 per cent).

31 of the nominated finalists claimed at least one per cent of the final vote, illustrating the wealth of teaching quality on offer to the Gympie region’s students.

Amber Wright nominated Mrs A for the friendly competition, calling her “absolutely amazing”.

Congratulations to our worthy winner, and all those who were nominated this time around!