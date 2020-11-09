Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
There were a whopping 34 nominees for the crown of Gympie's Best Teacher, including these six champions of local education.
There were a whopping 34 nominees for the crown of Gympie's Best Teacher, including these six champions of local education.
News

WINNER: Gympie’s favourite teacher ‘absolutely amazing’

JOSH PRESTON
9th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

IT WAS a tight race to the finish line and a fantastic turnout of voters, but Gympie South State School’s “Mrs A” has prevailed to enjoy the title of Gympie’s favourite teacher.

READ MORE: 34 teachers are in the running to be Gympie’s best

Mrs A polled 11 per cent of the final vote, followed closely by James Nash State High School’s Torren Brennan (9 per cent) and Tony Finney of Cooloola Christian College (7 per cent).

31 of the nominated finalists claimed at least one per cent of the final vote, illustrating the wealth of teaching quality on offer to the Gympie region’s students.

Amber Wright nominated Mrs A for the friendly competition, calling her “absolutely amazing”.

Congratulations to our worthy winner, and all those who were nominated this time around!

best teachers gympie news gympie region vote now gympie
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young man in hospital after workplace accident near Gympie

        Premium Content Young man in hospital after workplace accident near Gympie

        News Paramedics received reports of an incident involving a power tool late last night.

        NRL star pops the question on Fraser Island

        Premium Content NRL star pops the question on Fraser Island

        News The Titans star proposed in the tropical location

        Cooroy man killed in horror campervan collision

        Premium Content Cooroy man killed in horror campervan collision

        Breaking A motorcycle rider has died in a crash with a campervan

        STUDY: COVID-safe holidays the key to rid pandemic worries

        Premium Content STUDY: COVID-safe holidays the key to rid pandemic worries

        News A new USC study shows people who have travelled since