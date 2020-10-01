WINNER: Gympie’s favourite pharmacy ‘excited and proud’

GYMPIE’S favourite pharmacy say they are “excited and proud” to get the nod over strong competition in a hotly-contested reader poll.

READ MORE: Which is Gympie’s best pharmacy?

The Gympie Times ran the poll in honour of World Pharmacists Day last Friday, and the Good Price Pharmacy on Mary St ran away to win with a 36 per cent share of the final vote.

Priceline Pharmacy at Gympie Central ran a close second with 31 per cent, with daylight between them and the final place on the podium, scooped up by The Friendlies on 13 per cent.

Good Price Pharmacy manager Kerry Gill said the accolade was a great reward for the team in a challenging year.

“We are extremely excited and proud to win Gympie’s favourite pharmacy competition. We pride ourselves on working together as a team to provide a high level of customer service, a wide range of products and services and an environment that our customers enjoy visiting,” Ms Gill said.

“The impact of COVID-19 has presented many unexpected challenges and the team have worked incredibly hard over the last six months to preserve this level of service.

“It is a great honour that our customers have voted for us and a testament to the hard work the team do every day. Thank you to all our valued customers for voting for us.”