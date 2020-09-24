WINNER: Gympie’s cutest dog revealed

Find out which of these cute pups was voted Gympie’s cutest.

GYMPIE dog-lovers submitted a whopping 109 pictures of their furry friends, and after a narrowing the list down to just 10, Gympie’s cutest dog has been named.

It was an impossible decision to choose just one winner out of so many cute dogs, but The Gympie Times readers have voted, and adorable eight-week-old Cooper was crowned the region’s cutest dog.

Gympie's cutest dog winner, eight-week old Cooper.

Kim Edwards, who submitted the winning picture of Cooper, said her son Josh bought him recently from a breeder in Goomeri, and the family has fallen in love with the affectionate pup.

“He’s a bit of a mixed bag being a Harlequin Dane x Arab x mastiff x collie,” she said.

“He’s a fun-loving ball of energy and very affectionate.

Still only a puppy, Cooper is affectionate and already extremely friendly.

“He loves playing in the water and especially loves his afternoon walks where his tail wags and his eyes sparkle.”

At only eight weeks old, Ms Edwards said Cooper was already extremely friendly and had an “amazing personality.”

Cooper and his owner Josh Edwards

“We look forward to many new adventures with Cooper.”

After Cooper, Daisy the seven-week-old sausage dog came in second with 17 per cent of votes, and in a close third was Skipper, with 14 per cent.