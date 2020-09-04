Menu
The Gympie region has voted and picked a clear winner in the search for the region’s best tattoo.
WINNER: Gympie’s Best Tattoo as decided by you

scott kovacevic
scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
4th Sep 2020 4:00 PM
MUCH as cats dominate the internet and online videos, a flashy feline has also proven the favourite in the hunt for Gympie’s Best Tattoo.

The inked furry feline belonging to Hayley Ferguson was the readers’ choice for Gympie’s Best Tattoo, easily winning the most votes in the 28-strong field of competitors.

Hayley Ferguson’s tattoo of a stylish cat has been crowned as Gympie’s favourite by The Gympie Times’ subscribers.
The image of the furry, sunglass wearing feline claimed the top spot with 21 per cent of the vote, easily clearing the closest competition.

Ms Ferguson revealed little about the artwork’s backstory when she nominated it in the competition outside the name of its creator: James at Solid Gold Classic Tattoo.

And even then it left its mark, with one Facebook commenter calling it “probably the best tattoo on here so far! Not design necessarily but tattoo”.

Kristy Brady’s personal tribute to her son “who is my rainbow baby after many miscarriages” took out second place with 12 per cent of the votes.

Kristy Brady’s tattoo was the second most popular choice.
This great ink work was done by Matt at Eternal Art Tattoo.

Sue Chapman and her ink, finished by Luke at Solid Gold Classic Tattoo and celebrating Ms Chapman finding her father after 57 years, rounded out the podium with 10 per cent of the vote.

Sue Chapman’s ink took rounded out the subscribers’ podium.
