WINNER: Gympie’s best groomed pooch revealed

The votes of our online poll are in and the best groomed dog has been revealed as Hazel the Cavoodle.

Three-year-old Hazel was entered by her owner Helen Boyes, who grew up in Gympie and whose parents live at Caledonian Hill.

Describing Hazel as a friendly, loveable, cuddly and mischievous “little girl”, Ms Boyes said she is a big part of their family.

“Needless to say, she’s quite spoilt and I think she thinks she’s a human,” Ms Boyes said.



“My daughters, Lilian and Jessica, and I love Hazel very much.”

SALON FRESH: Hazel freshly groomed by Mermaid Waters Veterinary Surgery.

After her husband passed away, Ms Boyes purchased Hazel as a therapy dog for her youngest daughter.

“I couldn't have imagined how Hazel would become my therapy as well,” she said.

When asked about Hazel winning the best groomed competition, Ms Boyes said they are all amused.

“[My girls] cannot believe I even entered her,” she said.

“But then again, they do question if I love her more than them now.”

CUTENESS OVERLOAD: The photo Ms Boyes entered into the competition of her beloved pooch.

