WINNER: Gympie region’s favourite teacher crowned

School teachers are a massive part of any young person's life and can have a significant impact on their future - and Gympie has named its favourite.

Danielle Jackson, who works as a prep teacher at Gympie South State School, emerged from a tight competition within a 51-strong field to claim the top spot with 12 per cent of the vote.

She finished five percentage points higher than her closest competitor.

Ms Jackson said she was “surprised” and “grateful” to be voted as the favourite and it made her smile.

“There must be some beautiful, kind people out there ... thank you to all those kind people,” Ms Jackson said.

Working at Gympie South for six years out of her seven-year teaching career, Ms Jackson said she loves seeing her “little learners” grow.

“I do try to make the transition from kindergarten into prep as smooth as I can for our new families,” she said.

“I think a smile can go a long way.”

Kellie Marie, one of Ms Jackson’s supporters, said she is “amazing” in so many ways.

“(She) goes out far and beyond for everybody, she really is a beautiful lady, always has a smile on her face,” Ms Marie said.

“She has really gone so far to help my son who was in prep last year and picked up that he should repeat prep this year.

“I am so happy for her, she is an amazing teacher and human being.”