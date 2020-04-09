Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jess Milne has beaten Mark McDonald for the Division 1 seat by 15 votes.
Jess Milne has beaten Mark McDonald for the Division 1 seat by 15 votes.
News

Winner declared in tight coast council battle

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
9th Apr 2020 11:20 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEWCOMER Jess Milne has won Gympie’s Division 1 seat by an extraordinarily narrow margin to become the second woman elected to the new council.

Ms Milne reportedly took the seat by a 15 vote margin over incumbent Mark McDonald after preferences were allocated this morning.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

Ms Milne said her initial response to the victory was “unprintable”.

Jess Milne
Jess Milne

“I’m overwhelmed … I’m ready to take on leadership,” she said.

“I want to continue putting Division 1 in the spotlight for Gympie.

“(Mark McDonald) laid the groundwork, and we’ve got to continue the work.”

But with the fallout from the pandemic still ravaging the region, there were more than few challenges to overcome in the immediate future – like the impact of the loss of tourism.

“Are we going to get that back?”

Jess Milne, Division 1 councillor elect, shares the news of her victory with friends and supporters.
Jess Milne, Division 1 councillor elect, shares the news of her victory with friends and supporters.

Recognising Cooloola Cove alongside Tin Can Bay and Rainbow Beach was another part of her long-term plan as councillor.

“(The Cove) kind of missed out a bit,” Ms Milne said.

The region’s newest councillor thanked “everyone who … backed me”.

“Next time it will be a decision of whether I’ve done a good job or not.”

gympie council election gympie council election 2020 gympie election gympie regional council gympie votes
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19: This weekend, more than any time yet, will be hard

        premium_icon COVID-19: This weekend, more than any time yet, will be hard

        News There will be no traditional family get togethers this year, where we might drink too much, or realise too late that Aunty Kerri’s kebabs are dangerously undercooked

        • 9th Apr 2020 10:02 AM
        LAST DAYS: 28 days of digital access for free

        premium_icon LAST DAYS: 28 days of digital access for free

        News If you want the paper delivered as well it's just a $1 a day

        Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to subscribe

        Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to subscribe

        News New national crossword a daily digital experience

        Gympie court: Trapped boy’s home invasion ‘terror’

        premium_icon Gympie court: Trapped boy’s home invasion ‘terror’

        News GYMPIE District Court has heard of a trapped teenager’s “terror” during an armed...