Winner declared in tight coast council battle

Jess Milne has beaten Mark McDonald for the Division 1 seat by 15 votes.

Jess Milne has beaten Mark McDonald for the Division 1 seat by 15 votes.

NEWCOMER Jess Milne has won Gympie’s Division 1 seat by an extraordinarily narrow margin to become the second woman elected to the new council.

Ms Milne reportedly took the seat by a 15 vote margin over incumbent Mark McDonald after preferences were allocated this morning.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

Ms Milne said her initial response to the victory was “unprintable”.

Jess Milne

“I’m overwhelmed … I’m ready to take on leadership,” she said.

“I want to continue putting Division 1 in the spotlight for Gympie.

“(Mark McDonald) laid the groundwork, and we’ve got to continue the work.”

But with the fallout from the pandemic still ravaging the region, there were more than few challenges to overcome in the immediate future – like the impact of the loss of tourism.

“Are we going to get that back?”

Jess Milne, Division 1 councillor elect, shares the news of her victory with friends and supporters.

Recognising Cooloola Cove alongside Tin Can Bay and Rainbow Beach was another part of her long-term plan as councillor.

“(The Cove) kind of missed out a bit,” Ms Milne said.

The region’s newest councillor thanked “everyone who … backed me”.

“Next time it will be a decision of whether I’ve done a good job or not.”