WINNER CROWNED: Down to the wire for Gympie's Top Coach

TOP COACH: Gympie' Junior sports stalwart Shereene Moy and popular jiu-jitsu coach rex Carney lead the charge in the hunt for Gympie's Top Coach.

IT WAS down to the wire for two of Gympie's most inspiring community leaders who led the charge in the vote for Gympie Top Coach.

Out of 40 incredible finalists, Gympie's Brazilian jiu-jitsu aficionado Rex Carney just edged out junior sports stalwart Shereene Moy, with 17 per cent of the vote over 14 percent.

Dedication, passion and selflessness sums up their inspiring stories:

GYMPIE'S TOP COACH #1: Rex Carney

Rex's jiu-jitsu journey inspires

A MAN just as dedicated to the craft of "beautiful violence” as he was when he started training about 10 years ago, Gympie's Brazilian jiu-jitsu aficionado Rex Carney can be credited with opening the door for the sport in the region.

Carney initially started Terra Luta Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu as an extension of his feed barn about eight years ago as a place for him to train, but what was initially a small operation soon became one of the Gympie sporting arena's most passionate and close-knit families.

Carney's constant application to his students' development in the sport is reflected by his strong backing in The Gympie Times' search for the region's favourite coach, with many singling out his commitment to creating a positive and inspiring environment for every student in his gym.

"Honestly my intent at the start was to build a group of people I could train hard with to give me good training,” Carney said.

"I've got a good core group of guys to train with, and it's also good to see the improvement of others.

"What I get out of coaching is being able to see the development of skills and character.

"You see it with the kids quickly.

"They walk into the gym with their shoulders hunched, not wanting to make eye contact, but pretty soon they're looking to say hello.”

As if his coaching prowess wasn't enough, Carney reached the summit all BJJ practitioners dream of in July this year when he earned his black belt from long-time coach Carlos Portugues Vieira.

He said it was a "weird feeling” to earn the belt after a gruelling decade.

"When I started training Queensland had maybe two black belts, at one time they were like Jedi,” Carney said.

"I don't feel any different now, I've definitely built up a set of skills.”

Terra Luta Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is at 45 Pine St, next to Carney's Gympie Feed Barn business.

MORE ON GYMPIE'S TOP COACHES:

GYMPIE'S TOP COACH RUNNER UP

Shortlisted as one of Gympie's Top Coaches is Gympie South School teacher, coach, manager and organiser for school sports and district sports for 10-12 year olds is Shereene Moy. Donna Jones

Competition to find the top coach was quite fierce among the 40 who were shortlisted.

For Moy to receive second place is testament to her dedication to the job and her popularity amongst the children she teaches and their parents.

There are many people in the Gympie region who met Shereene Moy when they were 10-12 years old.

District secretary of all the school sports she co-ordinates between 140 and 160 children in a number of different sporting codes.

Moy has been coaching for more than 30 years, and in Gympie for more than 24 years; ever since she transferred here.

She coaches cross-country, athletics, swimming, boy's and girl's rugby league and cricket at schools, boy's touch, boy's and girl's rugby league and athletics at the district level and is the regional manager for Wide Bay swimming and Wide Bay boy's touch.

Moy said she loves teaching and coaching and likes seeing the children she coaches improve and learn.

"I love it so my motto is do it while you can. As a teacher I'm lucky because I can leave school and just continue coaching," she said.

Moy has also inspired her colleagues and fellow coaches and was nominated for the Top Coach crown by Joe Laffey.

"Definitely Shereene Moy for her ability over a prolonged period to coach a broad range of sports and generously volunteering her time outside school hours for the benefit of thousands of athletes throughout Gympie, Wide Bay and Queensland. This lady is an inspiration," Laffey wrote.