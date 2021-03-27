WINNER: Best Brunch in the Gympie Region

Cafe by Farmer and Sun has been voted to put on Gympie's Best Brunch. Congratulations!

You nominated your favorites and then you voted. Now let‘s see who you chose!

Who doesn’t love the idea of going out for brunch. There is nothing like a relaxing, late morning/early afternoon leisurely mimosa and or coffee, followed by an array of breakfast and lunch choices, over good conversation.

And when the atmosphere of a great restaurant or cafe, and amazing menu selections tops that experience off, it‘s even better.

So we asked you what your favourite place was when it comes to going out for brunch in the Gympie region and you gave us some good nominees:

Vespa Espresso, SomaSoma, Cafe by Farmer and Sun, Coffee Club, Rusty Rails, Gympie Pines Golf Club, Gympie RSL and Cooloola Berries.

After several days of running our poll, we have your winner: Cafe by Farmer and Sun on the Southside.

Yes. Again.

This is not the first win of this kind for what could be argued is Gympie’s favourite cafe. In January this year, the Gympie Times in conjunction with Matt Preston and delicious put the call out for the Gympie region’s favourite cafe and - you guessed it - Cafe by Farmer and Sun was nominated and then voted into number one spot.

Cafe by Farmer and Sun will be celebrating six years of trade this July, owner Sharla Watson said.

“What a journey!” she said.

“We are so pleased with our space and what we can offer the Gympie region. We plan to continue to grow, improve and create for many years to come.

“Thanks for voting us Best Brunch in Gympie, our team are so proud that you voted for us. Thanks for your ongoing support, we couldn‘t have done it without you!”

So it’s another big and genuine congratulations to Cafe by Farmer and Sun, the Waugh family business that continues to go from strength to strength.

If you haven’t experienced what so many people obviously think is an awesome brunch destination, maybe it’s time to do yourself a favour and get over there. Well done, from The Gympie Times.