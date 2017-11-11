Wing Commander's emotional Gympie Remembrance Day speech

IN AN emotional opening address at Gympie's Remembrance Day celebrations on Saturday, retired Royal Australian Air Force Wing Commander John Herlihy outlined some sobering facts.

"The strong and spirited character of our nation rests firmly on the inheritance from each and every one of the more than 102,000 Australians lost serving their country. It is our privilege and our duty to ensure that their great sacrifice continues to be remembered and honoured,” WGCDR Herlihy said.

He said during World War One, Australia, who at that time had a population of fewer than 5 million people, had 300,000 citizens enlist to serve.

One in five of them would not return home and thousand's of Australian lives would be claimed in brutal conditions, fighting in the infamous trenches of Europe.

A soldier bows his head as he stand guard at Gympie's Remembrance Day service on Saturday. Tom Daunt

Less than 20 years after World War One ended, 39,000 Australian serviceman and women paid the ultimate sacrifice in the various combat theatres of World War Two.

During the Korean, Malayan, Borneo and Vietnam Wars, 77,000 Australians served with distinction; 910 would not make it back to Australia.

WGCDR John Herlihy (ret'd) opens Gympie's Remembrance Day service on Saturday. Tom Daunt

A strong crowed gathered in Gympie at the weekend to pay tribute to those men and women who gave up their future for ours in all the conflicts Australia has participated in. From World war One to the Middle East, the people of Gympie remembered and gave thanks.

Pastor George Miller leads Gympie's Remembrance Day service in prayer on Saturday. Tom Daunt

WGCDR Herlihy said we owe a lasting debt to all those who have served and paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

"The men and women who for over 100 years have distinguished themselves with their courage, their resolve and their loyalty; the men and women who sacrificed their future for ours and the men and women to whom we will remain forever grateful, lest we forget,” he said.