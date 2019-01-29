Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Estate, Riesling, 2018.
Estate, Riesling, 2018. Jay Heifetz for Bottleshots Phot
Food & Entertainment

WINE REVIEW: Winemaker knows his way around a riesling

by REGAN DREW, WINE WORDS
28th Jan 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Rob Diletti, owner and winemaker at Castle Rock Estate in the Great Southern region of Western Australia, has forged a name for himself as a "riesling wrangler”.

Two of his four rieslings claimed multiple trophies and gold medals at Perth Royal Wine Show, Royal Melbourne Wine Show and Wine Show of Western Australia last year.

ESTATE, RIESLING, 2018

Subtle, delicate white rocks and soft white blossoms. Exquisitely textured, precise palate. Light citrus with a crisp, juicy green apple acid profile. The tail trails long. Persistence and balance in lockstep. Rating: 9/10 RRP: $25 Alc: 11.5%

Skywalk, Riesling, 2018.
Skywalk, Riesling, 2018. Jay Heifetz for Bottleshots Phot

SKYWALK, RIESLING, 2018

Named after the suspended walkway around the Castle Rock landmark in the Porongurup National Park. Aromatic, juicy lime fruit on the nose with a flavour packed, yet tight, palate. Food friendly with a fine chalky grip. A steal at the price. Rating: 9/10 RRP: $20 Alc: 11%

Great Southern, Shiraz, 2015.
Great Southern, Shiraz, 2015. Jay Heifetz for Bottleshots Phot

GREAT SOUTHERN, SHIRAZ, 2015

Here's proof they make quality red wine too. Almost four years of age and still fresh. Plenty of spices: black pepper, vanilla bean, pipe tobacco and clove over plum and chocolate. Ripe, bright and ready to go. Rating: 8/10 RRP: $30 Alc: 13.5%

vinonotebook.com

castle rock estate regan drew riesling rob diletti western australia wine words
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Qld's biggest overhaul in schooling in 50 years

    premium_icon Qld's biggest overhaul in schooling in 50 years

    Education The sweeping changes will see the old (Overall Position) OP rank abandoned in favour of a new Australian Tertiary Entrance Rank (or ATAR).

    7 people wanted for questioning in Gympie

    7 people wanted for questioning in Gympie

    News Police warn: Do not approach anyone believed to be in these images.

    • 29th Jan 2019 8:49 AM
    Fishermen's late night croc sighting in Coast river

    premium_icon Fishermen's late night croc sighting in Coast river

    Environment 'Maroochy River crocodiles mate. They exist!'

    Top cop returns fire over predator fears

    premium_icon Top cop returns fire over predator fears

    News Police rely on an online honesty system, 22 dedicated specialists