Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
REV V, PINOT ROSÉ, 2018 MARGARET RIVER SINGLE VINEYARD
REV V, PINOT ROSÉ, 2018 MARGARET RIVER SINGLE VINEYARD
Food & Entertainment

WINE REVIEW: We can say praise be to Reverend V

by REGAN DREW, WINE WORDS
16th Aug 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Reverend V is the stylishly packaged off-shoot of Vinaceous Wines. The business side is managed by affable Nick Stacy while winemaking falls to the capable hands of Mike Kerrigan. With a focus on sourcing fruit from sustainable, sub-regional vineyards, the wines offer excellent balance and value for money.

REV V, PINOT ROSÉ, 2018 MARGARET RIVER SINGLE VINEYARD

Trademark musk sticks and strawberries and cream, light quince aromas. Fruit ripeness for palate appeal yet finishing dry with ruby grapefruit citrus cut. A refreshing, multifaceted rosé ideal for many cuisine types.

Rating: 8.5/10 RRP: $25 Alc: 13%

REV V, SYRAH, 2017
REV V, SYRAH, 2017

REV V, SYRAH, 2017

Indicating a stylistic difference in winemaking. From the cool end of WA, Mount Barker. Peppery nose, blueberry and raspberry fruit with fine chocolate. Finely textured with delicious ripe fruit delivering a suave and seductive wine.

Rating: 8.75/10 RRP: $25 Alc: 14.5%

REV V, CABERNET SAUVIGNON, 2017
REV V, CABERNET SAUVIGNON, 2017

REV V, CABERNET SAUVIGNON, 2017

Almost a breakfast table nose: brambly cassis (not quite jam), black tea and fresh toasty char aromas. Juicy, yet structured and layered palate with plenty of blackberry and a dark yeast trait that is far from unattractive. A modern cabernet with elegant tannins.

Rating: 9/10 RRP: $25 Alc: 14%

regan drew reverend v vinaceous wines wine review wine words
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Camel therapy? A unique way of getting over mental hump

    premium_icon Camel therapy? A unique way of getting over mental hump

    Health This kind of therapy has been shown to lower blood pressure, boost moods and improve communication.

    • 16th Aug 2019 11:26 AM
    James Nash U14 girls thrash St Pat's to make it 4 in a row

    premium_icon James Nash U14 girls thrash St Pat's to make it 4 in a row

    News It was a very tough game and there were a few big hits.

    Man injured on Fraser Island

    premium_icon Man injured on Fraser Island

    News LifeFlight crew called to Fraser Island

    Gympie drivers slammed for keeping children unrestrained

    premium_icon Gympie drivers slammed for keeping children unrestrained

    News More than 200 offences in our police region last year.