WINE REVIEW: Reds are ready from the terra rossa strip
The terra rossa strip is no longer solely the realm of long-lived big reds. Steven and Emma Raidis of Raidis Estate are part of the next wave of Coonawarra - crafting modern wines that will age if required yet drink well now. See raidis.com.au
WILD GOAT, SHIRAZ, 2015
Varietal blue plums, black peppercorns, light toasty cedary oak spice and a hint of regional eucalypt. Medium-full bodied with relatively tightly packed dark berry fruits with fine, powdery tannins and a kiss of chocolatey licorice.
Rating: 8.5/10 RRP: $30 Alc: 13.5%
BILLY, CABERNET SAUVIGNON, 2015
Cooking chocolate, olive and savoury oak with fruitier blackberry tart, boysenberry and blackcurrant aromas. A mesh weave of rustic, chewy tannins support plenty of juicy black fruit with a touch of mint in an elegant, medium bodied fashion.
Rating: 8/10 RRP: $30 Alc: 13.5%
THE TRIP, CABERNET SAUVIGNON, 2014
The flagship wine for Raidis. Stately aromas of dusty cigar box, leather, blackcurrant and toasty mocha oak belie a supple yet muscular wine. Intense, concentrated and endless roll of fine tannins. One for now or in 20 years.
Rating: 9/10 RRP: $100 Alc: 14%
