Windows smashed as petty crims trash Gympie school

Windows have been smashed at a Gympie school overnight. FILE PHOTO

BRAZEN offenders have trashed the windows of a Gympie school in a senseless attack police believe happened late yesterday.

Gympie police said the offenders entered “an education facility on Everson Rd” between 5pm and 10.10pm yesterday evening.

Gympie State High School is the only school with a listed address on Everson Rd.

“Access was gained to an upper level of classrooms where offender/s smashed multiple louvre windows,” a local police source said.

“No access or property appears to have been stolen.

“Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed suspicious activity, persons or vehicles in the area between the times above to please come forward.”

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2001410758 within the online suspicious activity form.