Window dressing all part of party

DECORATED: The Musicians Garage owner Taurean Thompson with his dressed window for last year's Pre Muster Party.

A BIG part of the Pre Muster Party tradition is the dressing of Mary St shop fronts.

Hay bales, cowboy boots, guitars, Drizabones, flannelette shirts and Akubra hats take pride of place as traders vie for the coverted title of Best Dressed Window.

It's all in good fun and, this year, the trees along the length of Mary St will be getting in on the act too, so tomorrow promises to have plenty of colour to accompany a great line-up of live entertainment.

Judges were making notes on which display most tickles their fancy on Monday, but the winner won't be announced until tomorrow.

The Pre Muster Party runs from 9.30am-5pm in Mary St, but some venues will be running until later.