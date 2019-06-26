Windies legend ‘fine’ after being rushed to hospital

The cricket world has breathed a collective sigh of relief as Brian Lara reveals an over-vigorous gym session and chest pain was the reason for his shock admission to hospital in India.

Lara, who holds the records for the highest individual innings in Tests and first-class cricket, believes he may have overexerted himself while exercising.

The 50-year-old is in India conducting media duties for the World Cup when he was hospitalised.

He revealed tests have shown no serious issues and he is confident of being discharged on Wednesday (EST), in audio posted by Cricket West Indies on Twitter. "I think I just maybe extended myself a little bit too much in the gym this morning," Lara said.

"I was feeling a bit of pain in my chest so I just felt it was best to see a doctor and I was taken to the hospital.

"The pain continued so obviously a lot of tests have been done.

"Just letting everyone know that I'm fine, I'm recovering and I'll be back in my hotel room tomorrow.

"A couple of the tests that came back already, the doctors were quite happy that there is nothing major.

"Thanks for your concern and speak again soon. I'll be back in Trinidad and I'll be back in full health very soon."

Lara amassed 11,953 runs in 131 Tests, which was a world record until he was overtaken by India batsman Sachin Tendulkar in October 2008.

He racked up a further 10,405 in 299 one-day internationals.