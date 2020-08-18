Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The winds of change are blowing for Maryborough, with a huge wind farm project on the way.
The winds of change are blowing for Maryborough, with a huge wind farm project on the way.
Environment

Wind farm will boost jobs, renewables reputation: Mayor

Stuart Fast
17th Aug 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 18th Aug 2020 3:26 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE council has thrown its support behind a mega wind farm to be built in the Tuan Forest.

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said the council backed the Forest Wind Project.

"The project will help sustain jobs, especially in the construction phase, on the Fraser Coast and helps reinforce the message that the Fraser Coast is at the centre of the state's alternative energy generation," Cr Seymour said.

"The council, through its Economic Development Team, is supportive of the alternative energy industry in the region as well as attracting other segments of the industry, especially research and development sector."

The council's reaction comes after legislation passed in Queensland parliament this week, allowing one of the biggest projects ever undertaken in the Maryborough electorate's history to be built.

More Stories

fccouncil fcdevelopment fcenvironment fcpolitics
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man breaks into business looking for warm place to sleep

        Premium Content Man breaks into business looking for warm place to sleep

        News The man had just been released from the Gympie watchhouse wearing boardshorts, with no wallet and a dead phone

        Fans with forced refunds to have priority Storm tickets

        Premium Content Fans with forced refunds to have priority Storm tickets

        Breaking Key dates and ticket info for Storm's next three home games

        $20K A NIGHT: New wave pool to cater for elite

        Premium Content $20K A NIGHT: New wave pool to cater for elite

        News Developers believe guests will pay up to $20K a night to stay.

        Playing field squeeze shows sport is doing well in Gympie

        Premium Content Playing field squeeze shows sport is doing well in Gympie

        News OPINION: Gympie councillor says the sporting field challenge will be worked through...