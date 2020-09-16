Wind farm development worries residents

THE Forest Wind Project to build one of the largest wind farms in the nation on the Fraser Coast has generated opposition from community group, Wide Bay Residents Against Wind Farms.

Group co-ordinator and Boonooroo resident Sue Natho said the Facebook group was formed in December 2019 and now has 148 members.

The groups main concerns over the development are, what they see as a lack of consultation with the community, environmental damage and fire risks to communities.

Ms Natho said the initial notification of the development through letters was problematic, as many residents disregarded the notification, believing the mail to be spam as it did not directly address them.

"I'm still having people join us saying they only just heard about the wind farm," she said.

Ms Natho said when she had posed questions to Forest Wind about the development, she was directed to the website or government documents, without a direct answer.

She raised this point with Forest at a recent community meeting.

The projected Forest Wind Project.

The next concern held by the group was the possible environmental damage caused by the construction and operation of the turbines.

Ms Natho said potentially harmful chemicals, such as diesel and oil, may leak into forestry waterways and spread pollution over a large area.

"We would like to know how they will be securely stored and what guarantees will have they won't leak," she said.

"I don't know what they're thinking … I wouldn't put it in a UNESCO ecosystem."

Possible fire danger was another concern, with community access at the forefront of Ms Natho's mind.

"We're small little seaside villages, with one way in and one way out," she said.

"Should there be a bush fire started by one of these turbines … we'll be forced into the water."

"To be honest, I'd like to see the project scrapped," Ms Natho said.