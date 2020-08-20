Menu
National Wind farm Commissioner Andrew Dyer Photo: File
Environment

Wind farm commissioner reveals role in $2b Coast project

Stuart Fast
20th Aug 2020 3:30 AM
NATIONAL Wind Farm Commissioner Andrew Dyer says he will visit the proposed site of the region's $2billion wind farm when travel restrictions ease.

He had planned to visit earlier in the year but the trip was put on hold amid the pandemic.

This was after he was contacted by Fraser Coast residents complaining about the impacts of the development such as the visual impact of the turbines, fire hazards and noise pollution.

He said as Wind Farm Commissioner, his role was handling the referral and resolution of complaints received from concerned residents about proposed or operating wind farms in Australia.

Mr Dyer also said he helped provide greater transparency on information relating to wind farms and promoting best practices related to the planning, development and operation of energy projects.

This includes operating standards, complaint handling procedures and community engagement.

Mr Dyer said Forest Wind Holdings had been responsive and open to suggestions regarding community consultation and complaints handling.

He said if residents wanted to find out more about the role of National Wind Farm Commissioner, they should visit the website, www.nwfc.gov.au.

