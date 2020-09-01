Wind blamed as ‘controlled’ burn takes out 230ha

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Services have revealed the cause of the Tewantin fires on August 31, 2020. Picture: Andy Fermo

What was originally planned to be a hazard reduction burn of 80ha turned into a bushfire taking out 230ha.

So, what was the cause of Tewantin's out of control safety burn on Monday afternoon?

A Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service spokesman confirmed rangers conducted a planned burn in Tewantin National Park beside Eumundi Noosa Rd in ideal weather conditions.

Tewantin bush fire taken from Peregian Springs. Picture: Nathan Bird.

He said northeast wind gusts that were not forecast in the afternoon carried some embers from the planned burn area into an adjacent section of the national park.

Five Parks and Wildlife units with seven fire crews responded quickly to the fire which moved slowly southwest through the national park.

Two helicopters were also deployed to control the spread and it was contained about 8.30pm Monday.

Water bombing helicopter hard at work during bushfire at Tewantin National Park. Picture: Joshua Deathe.

The spokesman said the extra 150ha that were unintentionally burnt were scheduled to be burnt off at a later date.

"Contingency plans are always in place for planned burn operations and fire lines in the adjacent area are well maintained," the spokesman said.

According to Parks and Wildlife, at no stage were any properties or community members under threat.

The fire is now contained and crews will continue to monitor the site.