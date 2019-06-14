Win the ultimate VIP Muster experience

You could win a 4-day pass with VIP access to this year's Gympie Muster.

WE'RE giving readers the chance to win tickets to attend an exclusive VIP experience at the 2019 Gympie Music Muster taking place in the Amamoor State Forest from Thursday to Sunday, August 22-25.

This fabulous prize includes:

4-day pass for two adults

$50 merchandise voucher

Behind the scenes tour

VIP area access

Artist meet and greet.

It's simple to enter - just visit www.gympietimes.com.au

/muster2019 and enter your details for your chance to win.

This year's Muster line-up includes American platinum-selling country music maverick Chase Rice and Australian indie rocker Tex Perkins and his Fat Rubber Band, along with Aussie country music royalty Kasey Chambers, The McClymonts and James Blundell.