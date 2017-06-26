25°
Sport

Win ringside tickets to see Jeff Horn take on Manny Pacquiao

26th Jun 2017 5:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

JEFF Horn has had his final sparring session for the Battle of Brisbane with Manny Pacquiao on Sunday, July 2.

The former Brisbane school teacher is ready to go for his shot at the WBO world welterweight title and you could be at Suncorp Stadium too, thanks to Main Event and Foxtel.

We have four double pass to give away to see Horn take on eight-time world champion and all-time boxing great Pacquiao at the home of Queensland sport

You and a mate could be ringside what could be one of the biggest days in Australian sporting history.

Forget the upcoming Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor side show, this will be the place to be seen when hopefully the Hornet stings the Pacman.

All you have to do is enter and the passes could be yours.

Horn is finalising his preparations and he is ready to go.

Are you?

Enter now

 

The prize is tickets only, unfortunately. 

For those of you unlucky in the draw, don't forget to watch it live through Fox Sports.

Topics:  boxing competition jeff horn manny pacquaio

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway whether you plan to stay for a day, a week or even a month.

A whisky-lover's blueprint to Brisbane's best bars

Check out The Gresham for some old-school fine drops.

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Early smog (yes, smog) no probs for first close-up whales

Early smog (yes, smog) no probs for first close-up whales

Even early morning smog was not enough to to obscure our big Rainbow, as weather, whales and dolphins turned it on for the Cooloola Coast

Don't risk a fine doing it yourself

READY TO HELP: Ben Ellingsen says bring all your information in and let your accountant decide what deductions you can make.

Gympie accountant says doing tax yourself could be risky

Escaping the Gympie winter

This millpond was the South Pacific for much of our journey. Here we are docked at Suva with Fiji off in the background.

Heading off to tropical paradise islands on a floating hotel

Hiker's paradise in our backyard

The Conondale Range Great Walk provided Rowan Schindler and his companion, Karina Drager with a rewarding challenge.

Come on a hiking adventure just south of Gympie

Local Partners

Why this could be best flu buster in winter

This might just be the best defense for our elderly against the winter flu.

'Traumatised': Young family's 4WD plunges into deep water

4WD comes unstuck on sand bar at Double Island Point.

Kids in back as 4WD plunges into water ad Double Island Point

Don't miss these winter events coming soon to the Gympie region

Group shot at Mary Valley Arts Festival opening night

Art, music and fun: these events make Gympie winters special

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Kids day out a party for entire family

READY TO PLAY: Little Kids Day Out Kim Walters, Sheila Kath, Barb Yule, Bob Leitch, Deb McCarthy, Jane Gunn, Luke Harriman and Marion Sillett.

Live entertainment and amazing activities on offer at family event.

Campaign to bring beloved nanny to Maryborough

Can Maryborough get Dame Julie Andrews to come to the Mary Poppins Festival.

Ipswich man plays poker with Terminator and Rambo

Former Ipswich resident Glenn Twiddle with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

HE GREW up in Bundamba and is now on the A-list

King Judah through to The Voice grand final

Judah Kelly is through to the grand final of The Voice.

NOT even illness could stop the Laidley singer from performing.

The top 10 TV shows that need to end

Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright in a scene from season five of House of Cards.

It’s now time to cull some of our favourites

Prince Harry reveals he wanted to leave the royal family

Prince Harry was the center of attention during his trip to Sydney.

Prince Harry has revealed he “wanted out” as a Royal

Talk show host’s phone call takes heartbreaking turn

Rita wanted to stay on the line — so Byrne let her speak.

Anything can happen on live TV

Why streaming movies will cost more from July 1

Australians can expect to pay more for streaming services such as Netflix when the new taxes kick in.

The new taxes from July 1 won’t hurt the MPs’ big pay rise

LET&#39;S TAKE A STEP BACK IN TIME

46 Barter Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 Auction

This home forms part of Gympie's Heritage with the one family owning the home since 1919 and the original owner being a former Mayor of Gympie as well as a long...

SALE REQUIRED VENDOR MOVING ON

U5/17 Withey Street, Southside 4570

Unit 2 1 1 $185,000

Over at the popular Southside is a modern lowset brick unit that presents a homely feel the moment you enter. The living area is air conditioned lounge kitchen...

the 1 you only get 2 dream about!

1718 Anderleigh Road, Anderleigh 4570

5 4 3 OFFERS OVER...

Summerlea Homestead is one of those properties that you have only dared to dream about, but for the lucky buyer it will soon become their new reality. Way below...

PRIME EASTSIDE GRAZING OR CROPPING

Wilsons Pocket 4570

Rural 3 1 8 Price on...

It's not often an opportunity like this presents itself to purchase high quality country of this size in the sought after Wilsons Pocket area, approximately 20...

a stones throw 2 Noosa!

340 Kandanga Imbil Road, Imbil 4570

3 2 3 $375,000

Looking for just a really really nice, neat, complete home on private and peaceful small acreage? Somewhere to move to away from the bright city lights, and then...

WELCOME HOME! YOU WON&#39;T WANT TO LEAVE!

16 Deakin Court, Southside 4570

House 4 2 4 $579,000

Welcome to this stunning home situated in a quiet location on an amazing 2659m2. Once you arrive here you will not want to leave. Walking in the front door you...

MAKE NO MISTAKES - CALL NOW!

190 Lynne Drive, Curra 4570

3 2 2 Auction

Elevated Flood Free Location * 1Ha near-level landscaped allotment with fenced horse paddock * 1800mm high feature timber fence in front yard, lock-up gates *...

DREAM LOCATION

38 Claffey Road, The Dawn 4570

House 4 1 2 Auction

Nestled perfectly on 1.5 acres in a very popular area with an exceptional outlook is this impressive colonial homestead. As soon as you walk in you know that this...

WHAT A LIFESTYLE!

380 Shadbolt Road, Mothar Mountain 4570

House 3 1 5 $479,000

A rare opportunity to own a piece of paradise in the sought after south easterly side of Gympie. The fully fenced 13.84ha property offers something for everyone...

Hop, Skip And A Jump To School!

95 Rifle Range Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $275,000...

Welcome to 95 Rifle Range Road, Gympie! Positioned high on a hill with beautiful distant views on an 811sqm corner block! This property is sure to impress offering...

Gateway to $3 billion, 4800 home new Coast city opens

The start of Peter Crosby Way at Sippy Downs, the northern access into the Harmony master-planned community at Palmview.

Palmview's $3b master-planned community of Harmony

Millionaire Nathan Birch to offload $55M in property

Nathan Birch wants to focus more on developing properties.

Sydney property investor has announced he is selling up

Fame factor boosts property prices in Byron

The stunning Clarke's Beach in Byron Bay.

House prices surge by an incredible 39.5% in star-studded area

Grass is greener for Warwick real estate

Warwick's rural charm and affordable property prices are enticing buyers from Brisbane.

Quality houses for half the price of Brisbane attracting interest

Builders relish Coast's growing construction rates

The Coast's average house price has risen from by more than $10,000 in the past three years to $507,100.

House numbers and values are rising on the Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!