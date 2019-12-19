Win one of 4 family passes to ride the Mary Valley Rattler

Readers have the chance to win a trip on the Rattler.

Readers have the chance to win a trip on the Rattler.

PICK up a copy of The Gympie Times and enter our competition to win one of four family passes on the awesome Mary Valley Rattler.

Enjoy a historical rail experience on one of the lovingly restored heritage trains into the charming Mary Valley townships.

Entrants may enter the competition by collecting and fully completing the entry form and placing their entry in an envelope addressed to The Gympie Times “Rattler Competition”; then delivering it to our office at 44 Nash Street (please note The Gympie Times office will be closed from December 20 for 2 weeks, entries can be placed in the office front door slot within that time frame) or send it to PO Box 394, Gympie Qld 4570.

Entry forms can be found inside the printed edition of The Gympie Times between December 20th, 2019 & January 4th, 2020.

Competition entries close on Tuesday January 7th at 3.00pm and winners will be drawn at 4pm on Tuesday January 7th.