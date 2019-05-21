Menu
WIN A FAMILY TRIP: The C17 No 45 locomotive engine running as the Mary Valley Rattler.
News

Win one of 4 family passes to ride the Mary Valley Rattler

Shelley Strachan
by
21st May 2019 12:48 PM

PICK up a copy of The Gympie Times and entry our competition to win one of four family passes on the awesome Mary Valley Rattler.

Enjoy a historical rail experience on one of the lovingly restored heritage trains into the charming Mary Valley townships.

Entrants may enter the competition by collecting and fully completing the entry form and placing their entry in an envelope addressed to The Gympie Times "Rattler Competition”; then delivering it to our officer at 44 Nash Street or send it to PO Box 394, Gympie Qld 4570.

Entry forms can be found inside the printed edition of The Gympie Times. Competition closes on June 6,. and entry forms can be found inside The Gympie Times until June 1.

Winners will be drawn at 2pm on June 6.

Gympie Times

