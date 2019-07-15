Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GONE: QFES crews battled to contain a house fire reported on Old Traveston Road, Traveston on Saturday night.
GONE: QFES crews battled to contain a house fire reported on Old Traveston Road, Traveston on Saturday night. 7NEWS SUNSHINE COAST
News

Win free tickets if you are a Gympie Times subscriber

Shelley Strachan
by
15th Jul 2019 10:48 AM

MORE terrible drama and loss near Gympie over the weekend with a Traveston family losing everything they own in a catastrophic house fire on Saturday night.

SUBSCRIBE for $1 a week by clicking here

GONE: Fire crews attended blaze at 1:30am in Traveston.
GONE: Fire crews attended blaze at 1:30am in Traveston. Troy Jegers

It would be little comfort to them I know, but thank God nobody was hurt or worse.

A TRAIL-BIKE rider has died after suffering from a 'medical condition' during a ride with mates at Imbil earlier today. The 51-year-old man from Brisbane, is believed to have suffered a heart-attack, moments before falling off his trail bike at Imbil State Forest just after 11am.
A TRAIL-BIKE rider has died after suffering from a 'medical condition' during a ride with mates at Imbil earlier today. The 51-year-old man from Brisbane, is believed to have suffered a heart-attack, moments before falling off his trail bike at Imbil State Forest just after 11am. Troy Jegers

It follows a string of tragedies over the past week and three untimely deaths.

Rural Fire Brigade member Noel Ormes died tragically
Rural Fire Brigade member Noel Ormes died tragically Tanya Easterby

Gympie dad Dustin Horne
Gympie dad Dustin Horne

The high drama and national spotlight that the alleged crazed driver who led police on a 200km car chase through the region was out-dazzled by the laconic reaction and brave actions of Gympie truck driver and dad, Dustin Horne, who almost got more than he bargained for when he tried to help police.

Duston Horne and Riley Payne in front of the truck they were travelling in when it was rammed by a crazed driver in Gympie last week.
Duston Horne and Riley Payne in front of the truck they were travelling in when it was rammed by a crazed driver in Gympie last week. Troy Jegers

If you missed any of this ripping yarns, it is only $1 a week to sign up for The Gympie Times at the moment, and that $1 is probably the best value for money in all of Australia. You get full online access to not only the best community news brand in Australia, The Gympie Times, but to the Courier Mail as well and the incredible Rewards program that comes with.

In addition, to reward our subscribers, we are giving away tonnes of great prizes that only subscribers can compete for.

A TRAIL-BIKE rider has died after suffering from a 'medical condition' during a ride with mates at Imbil earlier today. The 51-year-old man from Brisbane, is believed to have suffered a heart-attack, moments before falling off his trail bike at Imbil State Forest just after 11am.
A TRAIL-BIKE rider has died after suffering from a 'medical condition' during a ride with mates at Imbil earlier today. The 51-year-old man from Brisbane, is believed to have suffered a heart-attack, moments before falling off his trail bike at Imbil State Forest just after 11am. Troy Jegers

Today for instance, if you CLICK HERE, you will find the details on how we are giving away a double pass TODAY to see Australia's best ACDC tribute band when they come to Gympie this weekend.

If you are not a subscriber, it is too easy to become one. Just click here and join the crew.

The Gympie Times editor Shelley Strachan with the 2018 News Corp Australia Achievements in Regional Journalism award.
The Gympie Times editor Shelley Strachan with the 2018 News Corp Australia Achievements in Regional Journalism award. Renee Albrecht
from the editor's desk from the editors desk gympie crashes gympie deaths gympie disasters house fire humans of gympie
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Gympie family loses everything in catastrophic house fire

    premium_icon Gympie family loses everything in catastrophic house fire

    News Fire crews battled a house fire at a property near Gympie earlier this morning.

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    IN COURT: 21 cases before Gympie District today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 21 cases before Gympie District today

    News A list of people appearing at Gympie District Court today.

    IN COURT: 38 cases before Gympie Court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: 38 cases before Gympie Court today

    News Here is a list of everyone appearing in Gympie court today.