Win free tickets if you are a Gympie Times subscriber

GONE: QFES crews battled to contain a house fire reported on Old Traveston Road, Traveston on Saturday night.

MORE terrible drama and loss near Gympie over the weekend with a Traveston family losing everything they own in a catastrophic house fire on Saturday night.

GONE: Fire crews attended blaze at 1:30am in Traveston.

It would be little comfort to them I know, but thank God nobody was hurt or worse.

It follows a string of tragedies over the past week and three untimely deaths.

Rural Fire Brigade member Noel Ormes died tragically

Gympie dad Dustin Horne

The high drama and national spotlight that the alleged crazed driver who led police on a 200km car chase through the region was out-dazzled by the laconic reaction and brave actions of Gympie truck driver and dad, Dustin Horne, who almost got more than he bargained for when he tried to help police.

Duston Horne and Riley Payne in front of the truck they were travelling in when it was rammed by a crazed driver in Gympie last week.

