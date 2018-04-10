Win a Brisbane footy weekend escape

Win your chance to see the Brisbane Lions in action.

To celebrate the launch of the 2018 AFL season, we're giving you the chance to win an ultimate Brisbane escape.

The sport-vacation prize pack, thanks to Oaks Hotels and Resorts, who have been named as a co-major sponsor of the Brisbane Lions for the 2018-19 seasons, includes two nights' accommodation in a deluxe two-bedroom apartment at Oaks Festival Towers in Brisbane and two tickets to a Brisbane Lions home game in the VIP area at The Gabba during the 2018 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

Located in the heart of Brisbane city, Oaks Festival Towers easily connects guests with the River City's most popular attractions and experiences.

Explore the tranquil Botanic Gardens, shop 'til you drop at Queen Street Mall and the Myer Centre, cafe hop around South Bank or wander through the Gallery of Modern Art.

The Oaks Festival Towers. contributed



After you cheer on the Lions at home, wine and dine your way around Brisbane's buzzing culinary and night-life scene.

Oaks Festival Towers offers a range of contemporary, self-contained one and two bedroom apartments, and features stellar leisure facilities, including an outdoor swimming pool, jacuzzi, barbecue facilities, and well-equipped gymnasium.

The winners will also receive two Brisbane Lions supporter scarves and caps, as well as a $100 Coffee Club voucher.

To enter, simply visit the competitions tab on our website and fill in the entry form.

The competition closes Sunday, April 29 and the winners drawn on Monday, April 30.

For more information, pick up a copy of Weekend magazine in Saturday's paper.

