Win an African safari and the adventure of a lifetime

GREAT GETAWAY: You could win an African holiday, including a safari through Pilanesberg National Park where elephants and other big game run wild. Simoneemanphotography

LET'S cut to the chase...

It's nearing the end of financial year, you're in desperate need of a holiday, and this cooler weather has got you dreaming of sunset G&Ts with a view.

Well lucky for you, we're giving one reader the opportunity to win the trip of a lifetime: a 10-day South African holiday for two, including a five-day safari adventure and five-day Cape Town experience.

Start your adventure in Johannesburg before exploring the Songimvelo Game Reserve with a sunset safari tour followed by said G&Ts.

Experience a traditional performance by Swaziland dancers with dinner as you mingle with the locals and soak up the true African culture.

Climb on the back of a four-wheel-drive as your local tour guide takes you through the Pilanesberg National Park where game run wild and the Big Five are as mesmerising as you'd expect.

Travel writer Brian Johnston summed it up perfectly when we asked him to describe the wonders of the South African wild.

"Elephant amble past and oryx with curve horns gallop. Stately giraffes, long-legged as supermodels, blink lush eyelashes. Warthogs snuffle, and black hornbills with white wings and bizarre red faces watch us from the roadside.”

Pair that with a tour through the winelands where vineyards birth some of the finest grapes and, as a result, some world-class drops.

Adventure, wine, relaxation, scenery to-die-for - it's a juxtaposition of various worlds combining to create a truly unique experience that is Africa.

And it can be all yours...

Here's what you can win:

A Signature Tour for two with Go Touch Down African Specialists

Return flights for two people

Nine nights and 10 days superior and luxury accommodation

Three meals a day

Tips/gratuities at restaurants

20-28 excursions/activities

Driver/guide

Use of mobile phone

Entering this competition is as simple as heading online to www.gympietimes.com.au/safari and filling in your details.

The winner will be drawn on July 10.