Win a private booth on the Rattler's First Run this Saturday

The Gympie Times is giving our subscribers the chance to win one of two private booths for themselves and four friends for the Rattlers First Run this Saturday. Contributed

YOU and four of your friends or family could be on the Rattler's First Run to Amamoor this Saturday.

The Gympie Times is giving away two private booths in the 1038 carriage where each person will receive finger food, refreshment, a gift bag and a First Run certificate.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

For your chance to win, email your name and phone number to counter@gympietimes.com by 12noon Thursday, October 4, to go into the draw.

Winners must be able to pick up prizes from The Gympie Times office in Nash Street by 4pm this Friday, October 5. For full terms visit gympietimes.com.au/competitionterms.

Departs Gympie Station at 9.30am, returns Gympie Station at 12.30pm.

Celebrations include live entertainment and kids activities throughout the day.

The historic Gympie Station has been restored to its former glory.

Arrive early and take a wander through the station.

Guest experience guides will be on hand to share the stories of the Mary Valley Rattler line, its people and its history.

The popular Platform No.1 Cafe at the station offers a dine in experience before or after your rail journey or pick up a snack to take on board.

The gift shop offers a selection of local goodies as well as speciality giftware and souvenirs.

The line wanders away from the river and into the valleys of some of its main tributaries including the Yabba, Kandanga and Amamoor Creeks.

Amamoor is a delightful historic town bordered by a verdant forest reserve, home to more than 120 species of birds.

The return journey stops at the beautiful heritage station in Dagun. Meet the locals and experience the friendly laid-back atmosphere of rural living at its best.

Bookings required in the Platform No. 1 Café. Ring (07) 5348 9606 to book your table.

Check-in commences 1 hour prior to departure and closes 15 minutes before departure