Win a free family pass and ride tickets for the Gympie Show

Drone shot of the ferris wheel under construction at the Gympie Showgrounds this week.

Drone shot of the ferris wheel under construction at the Gympie Showgrounds this week. Troy Jegers

Win a free family pass to the Show

DON'T miss your last chance to win a free family season pass and sideshow rides to next week's Gympie Show with The Gympie Times and Zinc 96 radio.

To be eligible, simply find this week's special hidden codeword which is inside The Gympie Times tomorrow (Friday) and then tune in to the Zinc 96 and listen to hear where the Zinc Zoolanders will be at 10am.

The first four people to locate them with the codeword from The Gympie Times win the prize which includes a family season pass and sideshow alley ride coupons.

To find this week's code word turn to page 34 and remember it when you find the Zinc Zoolanders today at 10.00am. Good luck!

Car hits cow

A MAN was taken to hospital after his car crashed into a cow near Imbil yesterday morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service media reported the crash on Kandanga Imbil Rd, 2km before Imbil, at 5:03am.

The man, aged in his 50s, reportedly sustained injuries to his neck and shoulder and was transported to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

QAS could not provide any information relating to the condition of the cow.

Rainbow Beach oval master plan

GYMPIE Regional Council is calling on residents and community groups to have their say on the master plan for the Rainbow Beach Sports Oval.

The event will be held today, 4-5.30pm at The Rainbow Beach Sports Oval, Carlo Rd, Rainbow Beach.

For more information call the Community Partnerships Team on 1300 307 800 or email

community@gympie.qld.gov.au