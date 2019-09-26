Menu
Michael Caton leads the room in a rendition of 'Heart of Gold'.
Music

WIN: 2 Gold Passes to Heart of Gold Film Festival

Shelley Strachan
26th Sep 2019 12:06 PM
I WOULD like to take this opportunity to personally thank you for your continued support of local journalism.

Without people like you backing us, we wouldn't have the resources to do all the local coverage we do. Thank you.

As a way of showing my gratitude, if you are the 5th digital subscriber to email our hard working team on the Front Counter at The Gympie Times at counter@gympietimes.com you will win two GOLD PASSES valued at $398 to next week's incredible Heart of Gold International Shirt Film Festival to be held right here in Gympie.

You must include your name, phone number and and email address for us and the Heart of Gold team to email you the tickets directly.

The 6th email to reach our front counter will receive a runner-up prize of a Saturday Cinepass valued at $75.

The Heart of Gold starts in Gympie next Thursday, October 3.

Over four days Heart of Gold will screen more than 130 short films from all genres, alongside an exciting extras program of workshops, family activities, free events and filmmaker discussions to delight filmmakers, film lovers and local audiences.

