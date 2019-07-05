Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Wilsonton Nine murder-accused mentioned in court

Tara Miko
by
5th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NINE people charged over the murder of Toowoomba mother Debbie Combarngo had their matters briefly mentioned in court yesterday.

Lynn Fay Jean Anderson, Shiralee Fernando, Ashley Aaron Fing, Rhianna Jade Fing, Ty Peter Fing, Christine Maree Hall, Jana Leigh Hall, Rhonda Ann Hall and Joshua James Lingwoodock have all been charged with murder.

None were required in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court yesterday for the brief mention of their respective matters.

None have been required to enter any pleas to the charges which include murder, and enter dwelling with intent in company.

The short mention yesterday was to ensure the full brief of evidence had been delivered to the respective legal counsel of each of the accused.

The matters were adjourned back to the same court on August 1.

Ms Combarngo, 37, died in a Wilsonton unit on May 7 last year.

debbie combarngo toowoomba toowoomba court wilsonton 9
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    SHAMED: 6 Gympie drivers in court for drink or drug driving

    premium_icon SHAMED: 6 Gympie drivers in court for drink or drug driving

    News Jessica Kathleen Mcleish blew .164 at Curra on June 7.

    Driving away from police lands Gympie man in court

    premium_icon Driving away from police lands Gympie man in court

    News He was told to pull over but didn't comply.

    Major development gets go-ahead for Gympie region

    premium_icon Major development gets go-ahead for Gympie region

    Council News Sixteen-year plan clears big hurdle.