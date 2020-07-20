Willow’s dad, stepmother facing cruelty charges

Willow Dunn’s father and stepmother, who were charged with her murder, are also facing a new charge of child cruelty.

Willow Dunn’s father and stepmother, who were charged with her murder, are also facing a new charge of child cruelty.

The father and stepmother accused of murdering disabled toddler Willow Dunn are facing new charges of child cruelty, a court has been told.

Mark James Dunn and Shannon Leigh White, both 43, were charged with murder after Willow's body was found in her Cannon Hill home on May 25.

Willow Dunn pictured with her father Mark Dunn who has been charged with murder and child cruelty. Picture: Facebook

The four-year-old, who had Down syndrome, allegedly had sores so severe her hip bones were exposed, was malnourished and suffering from infection.

At a brief mention at Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning it was revealed that Mr Dunn is facing a new charge of child cruelty and Ms White had been charged with two more offences of child cruelty and possessing dangerous drugs.

Shannon White, stepmother of Willow Dunn, was charged with murder and was this morning charged with two more offences. Picture: APP Image/Richard Gosling

The court was told that Willow's pathology report was still at least five months away, but a full brief of evidence would be ready in six weeks.

Mr Dunn and Ms White were jointly charged in May, under new laws that allow police to charge someone with murder in relation to the reckless indifference of human life.

Willow's death sparked an outpouring of grief and a memorial organised by Brisbane's T21 community was held for the toddler last month.

Mr Dunn and Ms White's case will next be mentioned on October 12.