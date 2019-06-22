Williams splits with partner after two years

VENUS Williams and her boyfriend, Nicky Hammond, have broken up, the New York Post has exclusively learned.

It's unclear how long the under-the-radar couple were dating, but Hammond was reportedly Venus's date to her sister Serena Williams' New Orleans wedding to tech mogul Alexis Ohanian in November 2017.

Hammond - a scion of the Annenberg family fortune, which once included magazines such as TV Guide and Seventeen - is reportedly 12 years younger than Venus, who turned 39 on June 17. His mother is Annenberg heir Dana Hammond.

A source told us of the pair, "They dated for two years and have broken up. It's not because they don't love each other, they do. They are still friends."

The source added that Venus was looking for marriage and a family and that the younger Hammond wasn't in the same stage.

But another source said it had nothing to do with Venus wanting more - and that the relationship just "ran its course".

Last summer, The Post reported the pair were getting serious and that Hammond had presented Venus with a ring - although not of the engagement variety, just a "friendship ring."

The strapping, 194cm Hammond said at the time of the relationship: "We have a firm commitment to one another to keep our relationship private."

Venus Williams shakes hands with Ash Barty at the Nature Valley Classic on Friday. Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Hammond was also seen cheering Venus on at tournaments, including the Australian Open, in the past.

Venus previously dated pro golfer Hank Kuehne as well as model Elio Pis.

Since sister and fellow tennis great Serena tied the knot and gave birth to a daughter, there was increased speculation on whether Venus would also settle down with Hammond.

Meanwhile on the court, Venus lost in straight sets to French Open champ Ashleigh Barty on Friday at the Birmingham Classic, a grass court tournament lead-up to Wimbledon.

A rep for Williams did not comment.