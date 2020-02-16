William Tyrrell’s foster mum: ‘Stop using him as a pawn’

The heartbroken foster mother of William Tyrell has lashed out at the officers investigating his disappearance pleading with them to focus on finding him.

The foster mother of William Tyrrell has slammed the management of her son's case and claimed the three-year-old had been lost in "the noise".

"I found myself sitting there during the trial and thinking 'there is not one word here of William'," she said after sitting through the local court trial of Gary Jubelin.

"He is at the centre of everything. The only thing people should be focused on is finding him and not using him as a pawn for their little games."

William Tyrell's foster mother, who cannot be legally identified, at the court case of Former NSW Detective Gary Jubelin. Picture: David Swift

For the past two weeks, the woman, who can't be identified, has listened as the trial delved into internal police conflict and Jubelin's removal.

"I went there for William," she told The Sunday Telegraph.

"I support Gary because he has been the one that has fought very hard for William. But at the end of the day, this is not about Gary. It is about William and he has been lost in the noise."

William had been in the care of his foster parents since he was seven months old.

Jubelin faced the local court after being charged with illegally recording four conversations during the investigation into William's disappearance in 2014.

William Tyrrell.

The investigation has been meticulously picked apart, including revelations about under resourcing, immense pressure and allegations of disparaging comments from senior police.

The woman gave evidence that the former boss of Homicide Squad, Scott Cook, informed her William was not their only case and it would move to the unsolved homicide unit.

Former Homicide Squad boss Detective Scott Cook.

"The person who abducted and quite possibly murdered him, police are willing to let that go," she said.

"They don't think William is important enough to put the resources into it to solve this."

William's foster mother said after Jubelin was removed from the investigation she feared it would be derailed.

"We became really fearful as to what would happen and our fears have happened."