Will Tin Can Bay fish vote at the next election?

Letter to the Editor from Bryan Phillips | 20th Mar 2017 12:04 PM
Electoral Map of Gympie - Current and Proposed.
Electoral Map of Gympie - Current and Proposed.

Why no meeting on boundary changes?

SOMEWHERE someone must think that fish can vote on election day.

I come to this reasoning because of the proposed electoral boundary changes which would put Rainbow Beach township as part of Noosa electorate, including all the water ways up to the army defence boundary at Tin Can Bay but does not include Cooloola Cove or Tin Can Bay residents (only the fish in the sea and maybe a handful of people).

The boundary line will follow the water line, high or low tide to be worked out I think. If it is a case of making up numbers in electorates, why not just take Rainbow beach township itself?

Even then it is strange as there is no direct road between the two, maybe the powers that be think the State Government will finance a connecting road through the national park that separates Rainbow and Noosa (watch the greenies on that one) or the beach could be used as a connection road way (toll way); just make sure you get the tides right, if not the recovery company's will make good dollars.

Who comes up with these ideas, and they can take months to work these new boundary lines out which set in place a political climate for the next possible 30 years, but public Jo gets a few weeks to reply to these proposals.

Also, so far one public meeting has been held at Rainbow Beach to explain why the proposed changes but none so far at Cooloola Cove or Tin Can Bay.

Why? After all, change the electoral boundary lines and in time I am sure they will become council boundary lines in the future.

Please, the ghost people who come up with these ideas just leave things how they are stop wasting taxpayers money, this money could be better spent straightening and widening the road to Rainbow Beach.　　　

Bryan Phillips,

Cooloola Cove.

Gympie Times

Topics:  cooloola cove electoral boundaries rainbowbeach state election 2018 tin can

