Will this weekend be the warm before the rain?

Frances Klein
| 24th Feb 2017 2:31 PM
John Clough took this photo in the Mary Valley last year.
John Clough took this photo in the Mary Valley last year. Contributed

THE Gympie region is heading into a weekend of sunshine and warm temperatures before a week of predicted wind and rain.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Vinord Anand said while the maximum temperature of 32 on Saturday and 31 Sunday are a few degrees above average for this time of year, a ridge of high pressure developing in the area will strengthen by Monday, bringing with it a cooler change.

IS THE RAIN COMING: Gympie's 7-day forecast, courtesy of Weatherzone.
IS THE RAIN COMING: Gympie's 7-day forecast, courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

South easterly winds of up to 25km/h are expected along with a medium to high chance of showers from Monday.

BIGGER WEATHER READ: A wet change is coming for parts of QLD but not for long

Humidity will be at its peak mid week; ranging between 70 and 100%, but the coastal winds will keep things cool.

Topics:  forecast gympie region hot weather rain temperature wet

Post Your Ad Here!