Will the LNP preference One Nation?

FIVE days ago the Queensland LNP categorically ruled out making a deal with One Nation at the next state election.

In a joint statement, LNP leader Tim Nicholls and president Gary Spence announced their party would not enter a coalition with One Nation.

One day ago Gympie MP Tony Perrett wouldn't be drawn on whether he would preference the right wing fringe party at the State election, expected to be called in the second half of this year.

But Jeff Seeney, the LNP MP for Gympie's neighbouring electorate of Callide (which takes in parts of Widgee as well as Kilkivan and Goomeri) wasn't toning down his push yesterday for the LNP to preference One Nation.

It's a tricky one.

Meanwhile, One Nation Queensland leader - and high-profile LNP defector - Steve Dickson had to make a public display of support this week for a Nambour cafe filmed in the background of a Pauline Hanson press conference last week.

Ms Hanson et al were asked to move on by the plaza management, but some One Nation supporters saw the footage and thought the cafe was responsible. The poor cafe owners were consequently subjected to a weekend of abuse and "diabolical vitriol” as those mistaken supporters vented their fury. Not good.