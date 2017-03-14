Will the Gympie skies deliver this week?

WET and sticky is the order of the week but how much rain will come from the combination is yet to be seen.

Showers are predicted, with a 70 - 90% chance of actualising this week, but the amount that will fall from the sky could be anywhere from 24mm and 75 mm, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

While the chance of showers is high, heavier falls will be isolated until the end of the week, forecaster James Thompson said, when Sunday hopefully sees a wetter outcome.

"Stronger onshore winds will be increasing on the weekend - as will the chance and depth of showers,” he said.

Gympie's weekly weather forecast, courtesy of Weatherzone. Frances Klein

The top temperature will remain at 31 degrees this week, two degrees above average for March, before it drops back slightly on Sunday to 29 degrees.

A dew point of 21-24 for most of the week will produce humid conditions, which is not atypical for this time of year, he said.

Gympie's BoM rain forecast

Wednesday: 4 to 8 mm

Thursday: 1 to 6 mm

Friday: 1 to 6 mm

Saturday: 3 to 15 mm

Sunday: 15 to 40 mm